Manchester United 1-0 Inter Milan: Hits & Flops

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
701   //    20 Jul 2019, 23:22 IST

Manchester United v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup
Manchester United v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup

Manchester United's unbeaten start to their pre-season stretches to three matches after a 1-0 victory over Italian giants Inter Milan.

The Red Devils dominated the match throughout as Inter Milan failed to cope with the Manchester United press. The Premier League giants, though, couldn't make use of their upper hand after some poor finishing let them down in the first half of the match.

The 63rd minute saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer changing their entire starting XI like the previous matches. The change saw Mason Greenwood leading the attack for Manchester United.

It was Mason Greenwood once again who broke the deadlock as the teenager scored in the second consecutive match to give Manchester United the lead in the 73rd minute. A little bit of trickery saw Joao Mario fooled before the teenager took a shot through traffic to give Manchester United their well-deserved lead.

Manchester United will now face Tottenham Hotspur on the 25th of July in the International Champions Cup in China while Inter Milan will face familiar foes Juventus on the 24th of July in China.

Let's take a look at the hits and flops from this game.

Flops

#3 Samuele Longo

The vagabond striker's stay in Inter Milan looks to have finally come to an end.
The vagabond striker's stay in Inter Milan looks to have finally come to an end.

It could arguably be the last time Samuele Longo will be wearing an Inter Milan shirt. The striker who joined Inter Milan in 2011 has made just one appearance for the Nerazzurri, having spent time on loan at 9 different clubs.

Antonio Conte had earlier said that each player would be given a chance to prove his worth, and Longo today potentially blew his final chance of claiming his place. The 27-year-old was not helped by the midfield as the striker on many occasions than once found himself alone in the opposition half.

