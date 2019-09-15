Manchester United 1-0 Leicester City: Three reasons why the Red Devils won | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

Manchester United welcomed Leicester City for their first game after the first international break of this season. The Red Devils came into the game on the back of a string of disappointing results which gave them only five points out of their first four games.

Manchester United missed both Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial for the clash owing to injuries and Jesse Lingard was ruled out due to illness.

The Red Devils scored the only goal of the game in the 8th minute. Caglar Soyuncu brought Marcus Rashford down in the box and gave away a penalty. Rashford stepped up and sent Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way.

There were no other clear opportunities for both teams except one chance for James Maddison early, as the game ended 1-0 in favor of the home side.

Let us look at three reasons for the Red Devils' victory over the Foxes.

#3 Scott McTominay bossed the midfield

McTominay against James Maddison

The double-pivot of Pogba and McTominay has been a point of concern for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so far. With Pogba out today, Nemanja Matic came into the team and this licensed Scott McTominay to play with more freedom.

Paired up with Pogba, McTominay always saw less of the ball and was under par against Wolves and Southampton. Pogba, on the other hand, was caught in possession a lot.

Today, McTominay showed real composure on the ball and off it. Being with a slower player than him, he took the responsibility to move around and did a lot of dirty work. Manchester United pressed tirelessly for the entirety of the game and so did Scott McTominay.

McTominay got 81% of his passes accurately and hit all of his attempted long balls (6/6). He completed 4/6 attempted dribbles as well. Defensively, he won 3/3 aerial duels and 9/16 ground duels.

Also, he made two interceptions, won two of two tackles, and made seven ball recoveries.

A solid performance by Scott McTominay in the midfield and this was a huge catalyst for United's victory.

Matic gave McTominay the freedom to move.

