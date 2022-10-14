Manchester United 1-0 Omonia Nicosia: Red Devils' Player Ratings as McTominay breaches Uzoho's defence at the death to snatch the win | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Manchester United secured a last-gasp 1-0 win over Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, October 13. Second-placed United trail leaders Real Sociedad by three points in Group E, adding extra weightage to their showdown on November 3.

The Red Devils entered this contest on the back of two wins. They defeated Omonia 3-2 in an entertaining match before overcoming Everton 2-1 in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag brought in Fred and Tyrell Malacia for the game as he fielded a strong lineup in a bid to continue their winning run.

Manchester United made a strong start to the game, showing intent as they passed the ball with confidence. They created several chances in the first half as Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro made bright starts in midfield. The former played a short corner to Marcus Rashford, who saw his curling attempt saved by Francis Uzoho. It was the first of many saves made by the Nigerian international.

Uzoho made two sharp stops midway through the first period to deny Rashford, showing great agility and awareness. Casemiro was arguably the closest to putting Manchester United in front as his shot rattled the crossbar from 25 yards out. The Brazilian had another opportunity to score as Fernandes delivered the perfect free-kick. He put his header wide despite being unmarked inside the box.

Manchester United attempted a staggering 15 shots in the first half but only four were on target. Uzoho did well to keep Omonia in the game going into the break with his exploits in goal.

Francis Uzoho barely had time to settle in the second half as he was tested twice inside the first minute after the restart. The Nigerian did well to deny Antony's curling effort and then made a sharp stop to deny Rashford from close range. Omonia were on the back-foot as Manchester United continued to create goalscoring opportunities.

Fred broke into the box following a threaded pass by Fernandes and fired a shot straight at the goalkeeper. Ronaldo was the first to get to the rebound but Uzoho did well to thwart his attempt and gather the ball. The custodian then required medical treatment as he landed awkwardly while making a save.

Uzoho did not let that bother him as he made two more saves to keep Omonia in the game. He denied Ronaldo with a sharp stop midway through the second period, before diving in to save a shot from Scott McTominay in the closing stages. Manchester United were denied 12 times by Uzoho, who put in a fantastic performance. He was given a 9.9 rating by Sofascore for his exceptional display.

#UEL | FOCUSDespite eventually conceding a goal, Omonia Nicosia's GK Francis Uzoho starred at Old Trafford:🧤 12 saves9 saved shots from inside the box🥊 1 punch53 touches9.9 Sofascore ratingA goalkeeping display that will live long in the memory! 🔎 | FOCUSDespite eventually conceding a goal, Omonia Nicosia's GK Francis Uzoho starred at Old Trafford:🧤 12 saves📥 9 saved shots from inside the box🥊 1 punch👌 53 touches📈 9.9 Sofascore ratingA goalkeeping display that will live long in the memory! 👏👏#UEL https://t.co/sXJElN3QFv

However, McTominay had the final say for the Red Devils. Jadon Sancho showed good close-control as he drove into the box from the left flank. He fired a low delivery across goal which made its way to the Scotsman. He fired it low into the goal and finally got the better of Uzoho.

Manchester United secured a crucial victory as they look to continue to challenge Sociedad for the top spot in the group. With that said, let's take a look at how their players performed.

Manchester United Player Ratings

David De Gea - 6.5/10

De Gea barely had anything to do as he spent most of his time ball-watching, considering United kept 78% possession in the game. He made just one save as Omonia managed one shot on target from three attempts.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10

Dalot put in a good performance as he ventured forward to support Manchester United's attack. He played 82 passes with 96% accuracy, including four key passes and three long balls. He also won three of his seven duels, making three tackles in the process.

Victor Lindelof - 7/10

Lindelof was sharp on the ball and looked composed in defense. He played 92 passes with 98% accuracy, including two long balls. He also made one clearance.

Lisandro Martinez - 7/10

Martinez looked solid in defense and distributed the ball well with his varied range of passing. He played 70 passes with 83% accuracy, including six long balls and two key passes. He also won four of his five duels.

Tyrell Malacia - 7/10

Malacia made key overlapping runs to support Rashford and Fred on Manchester United's left side. He won five of his six duels and made three tackles and two interceptions in the process. He also played four key passes.

Casemiro - 8/10

Casemiro looked close to his best as he put in a dynamic performance. He played 65 passes with 83% accuracy, including two key passes and five long balls. He also attempted one shot from distance which hit the crossbar. Casemiro won 12 of his 18 duels and made four tackles and two interceptions.

Fred - 7/10

Fred put in a decent performance as Manchester United secured a late win. He won five of his seven duels and played two key passes. He also had a shot on target that was saved by Uzoho.

Antony - 7/10

Antony looked sharp on the right flank and had a decent game overall. He won four of his nine duels and played two key passes. He also attempted one shot on target but was denied by the 'keeper.

Bruno Fernandes - 8/10

Bruno Fernandes was at his creative best with the ball at his feet. He played seven key passes, four accurate crosses and six accurate long balls. He also attempted five shots but put four of them in the stands, while the other was saved.

Marcus Rashford - 6.5/10

Rashford put in a decent performance but failed to convert even one of the several chances that came his way. He attempted 10 out of 34 shots Manchester United took, with five of those on target. Uzoho did extremely well to deny him. However, his finishing could have been better.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6.5/10

Ronaldo had a decent game as he held up the ball to bring his teammates into the game. He attempted seven shots, with two on target, three off target and two blocked.

Substitutes

Jadon Sancho - 7/10

Sancho replaced Antony at the hour-mark and had a good game. He carried the ball into the final third and created a chance for McTominay's winning goal.

Luke Shaw - 6.5/10

Shaw replaced Malacia and had a decent game. He won five of his six duels and made three tackles and two interceptions.

Christian Eriksen - 6.5/10

Eriksen replaced Fred after 70 minutes and put in a good shift.

Scott McTominay - 7/10

McTominay scored the winning goal for Manchester United from close-range in second-half stoppage time to snatch the win.

