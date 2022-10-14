Manchester United 1-0 Omonia Nikosia: 5 hits and flops as Red Devils eke out last-gasp win | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Manchester United's season nearly hit another trough at Old Trafford on Thursday (October 13) against Omonia Nikosia before a stoppage-time winner helped them claim all three points in the UEFA Europa League.

For most of the 90 minutes and beyond, the unfancied Cypriot side defended doggedly to keep United's superstars at bay. The visitors nearly achieved a famous draw, only for substitute Scott McTominay to break their hearts in stoppage time.

Omonia keeper Francis Uzoho was definitely the man of the match, pulling off one heroic save after the other before finally getting beaten right at the end. United manager Erik ten Hag threw on all his stars in search of the elusive winner. The frustrated Red Devils stitching together more than 700 passes on the night before the winner arrived.

The goal came after some fine dribbling from substitute Jadon Sancho who found McTominay in the box. The Scot controlled the ball amidst a horde of defenders before finding the net with an assured finish.

Manchester United are in second spot in their group after the win with nine points from four games, three behind Real Sociedad. Neil Lennon's Omonia have won hearts but have lost all four of their games so far.

On that note, here are the hits and flops from the game:

#1 Hit - Francis Uzoho (Omonia)

This was a truly spellbinding performance from the Omonia keeper, who was only standing in, as the team's first-choice custodian had picked up an injury. Uzoho made the most of his chance under the bright lights.

He saved a Marcus Rashford shot from almost point-blank range in the first half before tipping a Casemeiro piledriver on to the bar. Uzoho then pulled off a double save in the second half, keeping his team in the game before be was finally beaten.

The Nigerian conceded late on, but that took nothing away from his epical shift tonight.

#2 Flop - Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

When Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700 goal in sublime fashion last weekend, one felt he might have finally found his feet this season after all the turbulence.

However, he cut a frustrated figure against Omonia for the second time in as many weeks. The Portuguese maestro was off target more than once and generally wore a disgruntled look against some heroic defending.

#3 Hit - Omonia defence

This was old-school defending at its best. At the heart of the Cypriot team's backline, Hector Yuste and Nemanja Miletic threw themselves at every shot and lunged into every tackle possible. The visitors weren't shy to play it dirty either, pulling back Manchester United attackers cynically just to protect their goal.

Manager Neil Lennon had set them up in a five-man defence. No one strayed from the line, crowding out United forwards who were frustrated till almost the very end.

#4 Flop - Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Starting in his favourite left forward role and looking lively against the team he scored two goals against last week, Rashford did a lot of things right except scoring.

His dribbling, touch and initiatve were good, but when it came to shooting, the England international was woeful, either shooting at the goalkeeper or wide of the mark.

Rashford missed three big chances on the night. That included the best of the lot when he got one-on-one with the keeper after taking down a long ball with aplomb, only to drive it way wide of the far post.

#5 Hit - Erik ten Hag's substitutes (Manchester United)

Ten Hag rang in some inspired changes.

Erik ten Hag rang in the changes as the game wore on with no sign of the deadlock being broken. Drawing goalless at home against the unfancied Cypriots would have been a mini disaster in what has already been a whirlwind season.

Hence, a win was of utmost necessity, and Ten Hag's calls made the right impact in the end. He brought on playmaker Christian Eriksen, midfielder Scott McTominay and winger Jadon Sancho, and three men would play a key role in the winner.

In the third minute of stoppage time, Eriksen dribbled to the edge of the Omonia box to find Sancho on the left wing. The Englishman cut in with some deft footwork before driving the ball into the box.

McTominay controlled Sancho's ball with aplomb under a lot of pressure before calmly placing it past the visiting keeper.

Manchester United had found the winner, and all three players involved were substitutes brought on by the manager.

