Manchester United 1-0 Watford: 5 Talking Points as Red Devils make FA Cup 2020/21 fourth round

Manchester United labored to a lackluster 1-0 win against Watford to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The game lacked quality, with both sides nervy and sloppy for major parts of the game. Watford, in particular, did not enjoy the best of starts, conceding through a Scott McTominay header in just the 5th minute of the game. United dominated the ball for most parts of the game, enjoying 66% possession in the game.

However, the game turned dull after McTominay's goal as both sides failed to create chances. Eventually the game finished in United's favor as the Red Devils held on to their slender 1-0 lead.

Solskjaer’s men can take a few positives from this game ahead of their much-significant Premier League clashes against Burnley and Liverpool next week.

On that note, let's have a look at the five major talking points from the FA Cup third round match between Manchester United and Watford.

#5 Daniel James fails to impress on rare start

Manchester United v Watford - FA Cup Third Round

Daniel James has been in and out of the Manchester United line-up ever since his £15m move to the Premier League side in 2019. However, the Welsh winger is now finding it even harder to get minutes under his belt.

With only 496 minutes of football and 10 appearances in all competitions this season, a game against Watford was a rare start for the youngster. However, he failed to make the most of the opportunity.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old looked short of ideas throughout the match barring an early first-half shot which was comfortably saved by Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann. Going by this evidence, and with Leeds United and West Brom circling, his time at Old Trafford might be approaching its end.

#4 Solskjaer has one eye on the Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

With games coming thick and fast, this match saw Manchester United boss Solskjaer make nine changes to the line-up that faced Manchester City three days ago. Scott McTominay was one of the only two survivors from their recent Carabao Cup loss alongside goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

A host of big names were not on the teamsheet – Aaron Wan Bissaka, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes were all rested ahead of a daunting week of Premier League fixtures.

It's fair to say that Solskjaer made these changes to the starting line-up keeping in mind that the Red Devils are currently sitting joint-top (second on goal difference) on the Premier League table. Crucial matches against Burnley and leaders Liverpool are now coming up next.