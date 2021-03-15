Manchester United 1-0 West Ham: Man Utd Player ratings as Red Devils beat in-form Hammers | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United earned a vital 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham United at Old Trafford, courtesy an own goal from Craig Dawson.

With the victory, the Red Devils moved back to second place in the Premier League table. It was a well-earned win, as they were made to press for the opener and then withstand a late surge from West Ham.

Manchester United were wasteful against David Moyes' men, failing to capitalise on the rare chances they mustered through Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

However, a Scott McTominay header deflected off Dawson to the back of the net. The Hammers tried to respond in kind, but an equaliser was not to be.

Manchester United player ratings:

Manchester United player ratings:

Dean Henderson - 7/10

Dean Henderson faced no shots on goal, as none of the seven attempted by West Ham were on target. The United custodian was, however, authoritative in his box as he kept his third clean sheet in the league this year.

Dean Henderson has not conceded a Premier League goal in 2021:



⛔️ vs Crystal Palace

⛔️ vs Man City

⛔️ vs West Ham



Man Utd's No.1? 🧤 pic.twitter.com/fXAGWa53ZV — William Hill (@WilliamHill) March 14, 2021

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7/10

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sharp with his tackling, especially when Vladimir Coufal and Manuel Lanzini were overloading the right-hand side after the hour mark.

Harry Maguire - 7/10

Harry Maguire commanded the backline for Manchester United with aplomb. He also dealt well with Aaron Cresswell's crosses and Michail Antonio's aerial threat. Like any other world-class centre-half, he was always at the right place to thwart West Ham.

Victor Lindelof - 7.5/10

Victor Lindelof was tasked with closing down Antonio's aerial threat in the game's early exchanges. The Manchester United defender did exceptionally well to keep the West Ham man quiet.

Luke Shaw - 9/10

Luke Shaw was, not for the first time this season, arguably Manchester United's finest player on the evening. The left-back was measured in his approach throughout, marking his areas and timing challenges to perfection.

Over the months, he has been making better decisions in terms of interceptions and recoveries. The whip on his crosses was outstanding as well.

Luke Shaw for Man Utd vs. West Ham:



◉ Most final ⅓ passes (35)

◉ Most ball recoveries (9)

◉ Most crosses (7)

◉ Most tackles made (3)

◎ 106 touches

◎ 8 passes into the box

◎ 6 touches in the opp box

◎ 2 chances created

◎ 1 clean sheet



Another superb display. pic.twitter.com/8HV3OmT2HR — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 14, 2021

Scott McTominay - 7.5/10

While the majority of the work Scott McTominay did was in possession when Manchester United were in control of proceedings, the midfielder's vision to pick out passes from 60 yards out caught the eye. He brought about a sense of calm whenever West Ham tried to break away.

Fred - 5.5/10

Besides one lazer-guided pass fizzing from a deep-lying position, Fred failed to add anything substantial despite Manchester United bossing possession. At the defensive end, the Brazilian did not have a whole lot to do, though.

Daniel James - 6/10

Daniel James continued his fine run for Manchester United, running at the heart of the West Ham backline and keeping Aaron Cresswell at bay. His speed on the break, especially after Manchester United's goal, created problems for the visitors.

He could have been better with his decision-making, final ball and chance creation, though.

Bruno Fernandes - 6.5/10

Bruno Fernandes produced a peach of a pass from the corner that led to Manchester United's winning goal. He often put in the hard yards to receive the ball and conjure goal-scoring chances. While he was not at his relentless best, Fernandes produced a couple of efforts that tested the in-form Lucasz Fabianski.

Mason Greenwood - 8.5/10

Mason Greenwood tormented the West Ham defence with his mazy runs.

Mason Greenwood showed glimpses of the prolific form he showed last season. He was at it from the get-go, running at the Hammers' backline, injecting pace into the attack and adding quality with passes sprayed across the pitch in the final third.

The youngster picked out Rashford wonderfully in the first half before completing a take-on and testing Fabianski. He also tore through the West Ham defence with a surging run and shot that unfortunately rattled the post.

Mason Greenwood’s game by numbers vs. West Ham:



95% pass accuracy

5 shots — 4 inside the box

2 x woodwork hit

2 chances created

1 big chance created



An impressive performance despite the goal evading him. 👏 pic.twitter.com/o01ZWAF7bX — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 14, 2021

Marcus Rashford - 5/10

Marcus Rashford missed arguably the biggest chance of the game, when a free header off a Greenwood cross fell kindly to him, but he didn't find the right connection. The Manchester United player overcooked many passes, lost possession and wasn't his usual creative spark too.

