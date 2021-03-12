Manchester United 1-1 AC Milan: Player ratings as Red Devils fall to draw at Old Trafford | UEFA Europa League

Manchester United fell to a late draw against AC Milan as Simon Kjaer scored a last-gasp header to cancel out Amad Diallo’s opener and hand the visitors a 1-1 draw in their Europa League round-of-16 first-leg clash.

The visitors began the game on the front foot and soon grabbed the opener when Franck Kessie drilled his perfectly hit volley past Dean Henderson. However, the goal was ruled out by VAR for a handball in the build-up.

A disappointing end to the first leg of our last-16 tie.



🔴 #MUFC

🏆 #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 11, 2021

Manchester United came close to opening the scoring against the run of play, but Harry Maguire missed from point-blank range just before the half-time break as he rattled the crossbar.

Manchester United finally broke the deadlock in the 50th minute when substitute Amad Diallo grabbed his first goal for the club since making a £37m move from Atalanta back in January.

The 18-year-old rose highest to score a superb header after Bruno Fernandes drilled in a lofted pass from midfield into the penalty area.

Amad Diallo scores his first goal for Manchester United 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XuhSwQIoWa — ً (@AmadXtra) March 11, 2021

Manchester United continued their wasteful display in front of goal as Daniel James missed another sitter in the second half, squandering the chance to kill the game off.

They were finally made to rue those missed chances, as AC Milan’s consistent probing was rewarded with a late but deserved goal.

Simon Kjaer sent his header past Henderson after Rade Krunic drilled in a pinpoint corner kick in the 90th minute.

Advertisement

503 - AC Milan’s equaliser ended a run of 503 minutes in which Manchester United hadn’t conceded a goal in all competitions. Overcome. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2021

The result sees AC Milan grab a vital away goal heading into the second leg, which is scheduled to take place on March 18 at the San Siro Stadium.

Manchester United player ratings

Dean Henderson 6.5/10

The England international was once again given the nod ahead of David de Gea. He made a few vital stops to keep Manchester United in the game and was lucky to see two goals being ruled out. He could have done better for the Milan goal as he got a touch of the ball on its way in.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6.5/10

The Manchester United full-back was defensively solid but struggled to influence the game meaningfully at the other end of the pitch. He finished the game with three clearances and two interceptions and did well to disturb Rade Krunic, who was almost certain to convert his header.

Eric Bailly 7/10

A solid shift from the central defender who was making his 100th appearance for Manchester United. He provided the perfect cover for the occasionally overlapping Harry Maguire who surged to spark an attack.

Advertisement

Harry Maguire 6.5/10

The Manchester United captain uncharacteristically struggled to dominate aerially on the night. He missed a glorious chance to open the scoring when he sent his shot crashing into the post from point-blank range in the first half.

Our account of tonight's draw at Old Trafford ⬇



🔴 #MUFC

🏆 #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 11, 2021

He grew into the game in the second half and did well to repel the Milan attack but was occasionally caught out of position.

Alex Telles 6.5/10

Alex Telles struggled to replicate Luke Shaw’s influence down the left, but his set-piece deliveries were a constant threat to the visitors' defense. His first-half corner was flicked on by Bruno Fernandes into the path of Maguire, who failed to convert from close range.

Scott McTominay 6/10

The midfielder continues to struggle for fitness, however, he put in a decent shift at the center of the park for Manchester United. He was confident on the ball and did well against Milan’s tireless midfielders.

He kept play simple, as he completed over 90% of his passes while winning four ground duels in midfield.

Nemanja Matic 5.5/10

Advertisement

The veteran midfielder struggled to lay a foothold in the game as he was often beaten for pace by the Milan attack. Matic almost gave away a needless penalty when he was beaten by Alexis Saelemaekers.

Daniel James 5.5/10

The Manchester United full-back ran relentlessly as he tried to make something happen in attack. However, he missed a glorious chance in the second half as he failed to convert Mason Greenwood's cross. He lacked the cutting edge needed to impact the game in the final third and was replaced by Luke Shaw in the 74th minute.

Bruno Fernandes 7/10

While it was a relatively quiet night by his standards, he finished the game with an assist after sending in a sensational pass over the top for Ahmad to head home. He also flicked Alex Telles’ cross into the path of Harry Maguire, but the defender failed to find the back of the net.

Frustrating to concede a last minute goal but there’s still much to play next week.



Congrats @Amaddiallo_19 on your first goal 👌🤝 pic.twitter.com/suqpd60j0Q — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) March 11, 2021

Anthony Martial 5/10

The Manchester United striker once again failed to impact the game in attack. He did well to force a brilliant save from Donnarumma, but was replaced by Ahmad as he picked up a slight injury.

Mason Greenwood 6/10

Advertisement

The England youngster continues to struggle this season as he did little to threaten the Milan defense. He was constantly beaten by Diogo Dalot out wide before he was moved to the center in the second half. He drilled in a brilliant cross in the second half that Daniel James failed to tuck home.

Substitutes

Amad Diallo 7.5/10

The former Atalanta forward made an instant impact after coming on for Anthony Martial at the break. He opened the scoring for Manchester United after spending barely five minutes on the pitch with a fine header over Donnarumma. The boss called on him and he duly delivered.

𝘼 -𝙈𝙖𝙙 goal from Diallo 😅🔴 pic.twitter.com/gjRIk9aY1k — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) March 11, 2021

Fred 6/10

Fred was subbed on to provide extra defensive cover in midfield as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to protect Manchester United’s slender lead. The move ultimately failed, as Milan would fight back to grab a late draw.

Brandon Williams 5/10

The Manchester United academy graduate replaced the tired Aaron Wan-Bissaka but struggled to deal with the Milan attack.

Luke Shaw 6/10

Luke Shaw replaced Daniel James in the 73rd minute and played on the wing for the most part as Alex Telles was still on the pitch.