Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal: 3 things we learned from the game | Premier League 2019-20

Harshit Mishra
01 Oct 2019, 14:09 IST

This is Manchester United's worst start to a Premier League campaign since 1989.

Manchester United versus Arsenal used to be a fixture that had fans and neutrals licking their lips in the past. The level of football displayed by the two mammoths in the turn of the century was exemplary and exciting.

However, the two sides are not at the same level they used to be and have fallen by the wayside in recent years. Both United and Arsenal are fighting to secure a top four finish at the end of the season and get to the yellow brick road that leads to the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils were hoping to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after their disappointing defeat at the London Stadium last weekend, while the Gunners were hoping to build on their incredible win over Aston Villa. However, both sides could only manage a 1-1 draw, with Scott McTominay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang registering a goal each for their respective sides.

What was anticipated to be an open game with both sides expected to attack each other turned out to be a frustrating affair with both teams sitting back and hoping to hit the opposition on the counter-attack. Manchester United had the better opportunities to score, but a draw seemed like a fair result in the end.

Here are three things we learned from Manchester United's draw against Arsenal:

#3 Nicolas Pepe failing to impress once again:

Nicolas Pepe is a long way from justifying the transfer fee Arsenal have paid to sign him.

Arsenal splashed a club-record fee to secure the signing of Nicolas Pepe from Lille in the summer after his stellar season in the Ligue 1. However, the Ivorian has made a slow start to his life in the Premier League and has failed to live up to the lofty expectations set by his price tag.

The 24-year-old endured a lacklustre game at Old Trafford last night. Pepe didn't create any major problems and was easily thwarted by Axel Tuanzebe, who played as the Red Devils' left-back. While the winger failed to create a single opportunity on the night, it was his pertinent pressing that won the ball for Arsenal in the build up to Aubameyang's equaliser.

With a solitary effort on target that was tame, to say the least, Pepe had an otherwise forgettable night. The expectations on his shoulders are very high especially considering his massive price-tag and he will need to get his act together and plays to the best of his abilities soon before fans start turning on him.

