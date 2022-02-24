Manchester United 1-1 Atletico Madrid: 5 talking points as Anthony Elanga strikes late to secure a draw for the visitors | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Atletico Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie by Manchester United last night (February 23). Anthony Elanga pulled one back for the Red Devils in the 73rd minute after Joao Felix's early goal.

It was the hosts' game to lose for much of the game as United often looked clueless and could not find the decisive touch in the final third. Atletico Madrid bagged the lead in the seventh minute as Felix headed in Renan Lodi's cross, which he whipped in after picking up on clearance following a corner.

The hosts kicked off the game intending to score early and had an attempt blocked in just the third minute following a corner. Atletico Madrid continued to dominate the game after taking an early lead and also managed to hit the crossbar just before the half-time whistle.

United, on the other hand, failed to make the most of their possession and never looked in a position to equalize here. However, Elanga made an instant impact as he capitalized on an Atletico error and leveled the scoring just five minutes after coming on to the pitch.

The Rojiblancos came close to taking the lead again in the final five minutes. However, Antoine Griezmann's left-footed curler cannoned back off the crossbar.

Here are the key talking points from the match:

#5 Manchester United produce an underwhelming first-half display

Manchester United were overrun and physically dominated by Atletico Madrid in the first half.

Things just didn't click for the visiting side in the first 45 minutes of the game. Ralf Rangnick would've breathed a sigh of relief at the half-time whistle as his side were in dire need of regrouping to get back into the game.

They failed to register a single touch in the Atletico box and had to wait until quite some time for their first shot on goal. The Red Devils also conceded an early goal which resulted from their inability to deal with a corner and almost conceded another one following a routine free-kick.

OptaJose @OptaJose 0 - Manchester United have failed to make a single touch in the opposition box in the first half of a Champions League game for the first time since at least 2005/06. Vigilance. 0 - Manchester United have failed to make a single touch in the opposition box in the first half of a Champions League game for the first time since at least 2005/06. Vigilance. https://t.co/KF8CARcVaW

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo's much-awaited return to Madrid ends in a flop show

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo was dealt with quiet easily by the Atletico Madrid defense.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United's top scorer in the Champions League this season, came up short against the La Liga outfit. Both his shots on goal were off-target and he blasted his effort from a free-kick in a promising position over the bar in the second half.

It was only the fourth time in 36 matches that the Portuguese forward failed to score, assist or win while playing against Atletico Madrid.

However, the last time he failed to score against the hosts in the competition, he ended up scoring a hat-trick in the second leg while he was at Juventus. So, he and the Red Devils might very well be able to redeem themselves at Old Trafford in March.

