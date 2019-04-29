Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea: 3 Takeaways for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Manchester United hosted Chelsea on Sunday in an important clash for the race to the top 4, and it ended in a 1-1 draw. For the home side, the goal was scored by Juan Mata. For the away side, the goal was scored by Marcos Alonso.

The first half of the game was dominated by the home side in terms of possession and chances created. Romelu Lukaku missed an early chance when he was sent through by Luke Shaw with a brilliant pass. Then the home side went in front with a brilliant goal after Shaw found Mata, who tapped it brilliantly into the goal.

It was all United till then and Eric Bailly saw his header just go wide from the corner. But, another David de Gea mistake led to Chelsea's equalizing goal just before half time.

The second half was much more pragmatic than the first and Chelsea seemed to be more up for it than United. There weren't many highlights in the second half, but a late one-on-one chance for Gonzalo Higuain was saved by de Gea, and that meant the points were shared between the two sides.

Here are the 3 Takeaways from Manchester United's disappointing draw:

#3 Ander Herrera needs to be given a new contract

Herrera was full of energy and bite

In the last couple of games that Manchester United have played, they haven't been able to dominate the midfield battles, but as soon as Ander Herrera came in today, United's midfield seemed to have more energy and tenacity.

Herrera showed again why he is vital to Solskjaer's team, and he alongside Mata were the two best performers of the day. Also, the Spaniard was tasked to stop Eden Hazard and he did exactly that, as the Belgian had a minimal impact throughout the game.

Based on what we saw in the match, it's safe to say that the Spaniard has to be given a new contract, or else Manchester United will lose a quality player for nothing.

