Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea: 3 things we learned

Subhadeep Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 725 // 29 Apr 2019, 11:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Chelsea in a vital Premier League match on Sunday. Chelsea took a big step towards a top 4 finish with the one point obtained from the match, and are now at the 4th position with 68 points from 36 matches. On the other hand, United are at 6th with 65 points from 36 matches.

United were slightly the better team in the match, and also scored the opening goal in the 11th minute through Juan Mata. However, Marcos Alonso equalized for Chelsea in the 43rd minute, as the second half ended goalless. United would now have to hope that Chelsea lose at least one of their remaining two matches so that they can finish inside the top 4.

We would now take a look at the 3 things we learned from the match:

#1 United's star comeback players made their presence felt

Juan Mata

Some United players like Ander Herrera, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw and Juan Mata had not featured in most of United’s matches in the recent past, and made a comeback to the starting eleven. United started with a 4-2-3-1 formation with Herrera and Matic playing as the double pivot, Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Mata as the attacking midfielders, and Marcus Rashford as the lone forward.

However, the formation often changed to a 4-3-3 with Mata, Rashford and Lukaku playing as the three forwards. Mata played as the false nine, and managed to score his 45th goal for United. Lukaku played a chipped through ball to an advancing Shaw inside the Chelsea penalty box, and the latter played it to Mata, who made no mistake in scoring from inside the box.

Shaw again had a good game and so did Lukaku, who worked tirelessly inside the final third. Herrera also had a lively game and lent solidity to the United midfield.

1 / 3 NEXT