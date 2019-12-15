Manchester United 1-1 Everton: 3 Talking Points as Red Devils drop points at home | Premier League 2019-20

Tony Akatugba FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15 Dec 2019, 23:23 IST SHARE

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood against a barrier of Everton players

The spoils were shared at Old Trafford as Manchester United had to claw their way from behind to draw level with Duncan Ferguson's Everton late in the game.

In the 36th minute, United fell behind in the encounter, thanks to Victor Lindelof's own goal. David De Gea came out unconvincingly for a corner kick, but couldn't get a firm fist on the ball, letting it bounce off Lindelof into an empty net.

The game was 0-1 to Everton at half time, and after the break, the Red Devils piled on the pressure unsuccessfully for a long period. However, in the 65th minute, Man Utd's hero for the day was subbed on, as Mason Greenwood was swapped for Jesse Lingard.

With 13 minutes left on the clock, Daniel James played in Greenwood, and the youngster drilled in the equaliser from 18 yards out. Both teams battled to get the upper hand for the rest of the game but had to share the points at the final whistle. In this article, we discuss a few talking points from the encounter.

#3 Manchester United continues to fumble against lesser opposition

Manchester United's manager dishes out instructions from the sidelines

This has been the predominant theme of Manchester United's season so far, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men can't seem to step up to the plate against the so-called lesser sides. Two fantastic performances against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, as well as a dominant result in the Europa League against AZ Alkmaar, gave the most optimistic Man Utd fans hope that the team had turned a corner finally.

However, that has all turned out to be too good to be true, with the Red Devils dropping the points bag once again in a game they were expected to win. Many reasons have been bandied about with regards this reoccurring blunder - United is a counter-attacking team, they raise their game against the top sides, they lose concentration against the lesser teams, etc.

Perhaps some of that is true, however, what's clear is that for Solskjaer's men to thrive this season, they need to turn up against every team, whether it's away at the Etihad or against Everton at Old Trafford.

1 / 2 NEXT