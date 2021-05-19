Manchester United 1-1 Fulham: Player Ratings as Red Devils falter at Old Trafford once again | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United endured a relatively disappointing end to their home Premier League campaign on Tuesday as they played out a 1-1 draw against Fulham.

A stunning goal from Edinson Cavani wasn't enough for Manchester United in front of their 10,000 supporters, as a second-half equaliser from Joe Bryan was enough for the relegated Cottagers to take away a point.

Manchester United were arguably the better side over the course of the 90 minutes and could have potentially sealed second place on the evening if not for some questionable finishing. However, that was not the case, and depending on the other results in the top four, they could be made to wait until the final day of the season to secure their status as the best of the rest in the Premier League.

Cavani had to wait nearly an entire campaign for his first experience playing in front of Manchester United supporters in the famous stadium, and it took him barely 15 minutes to get on the scoresheet in stunning fashion. The Uruguayan star treated the fans to one of the best goals of the season.

Cavani saw Alphonse Areola off his line and chipped him from 40-odd yards out to emphatically give his side the lead, and his strike was celebrated with a roar from the supporters. Ironically, the goal came less than an hour after Bruno Fernandes picked up the Manchester United Goal of the Season award for his beautiful curling effort against Everton at home.

Manchester United kept pushing for a second goal for quite a while but couldn't find it despite multiple attempts and a majority of the ball.

Bruno Fernandes came close on a few occasions with a superb free-kick attempt and a couple of sighters which, in truth, didn't trouble Areola as much. Mason Greenwood also came close with a lovely opportunity from a corner but failed to manage enough space to free himself from the onrushing Fulham defence and Areola.

In the end, their dominance in the game failed to translate onto the scoreline as Scott Parker's Cottagers pulled off a superb equaliser in the second half. Bobby Reid found a yard of space on Manchester United's left and delivered a cross to the far post and Joe Bryan netted the goal from close range.

The solitary point sees them move to 71 points for the season ahead of their final Premier League game for 2020/21 at the Molineux.

Here's how the Manchester United players fared during the game.

Manchester United Player Ratings

Manchester United v Fulham - Premier League

David de Gea — 7/10

The Spanish veteran was drafted back into the XI and proved his worth with a few stunning reflect saves, including a double save at his near post. Couldn't do much about the goal. Played a role in Manchester United's opener as well. Superb outing.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka — 5.5/10

Didn't offer much of an attacking presence down the flanks and failed to stop Joe Bryan's run for the equaliser. Not his best night.

Victor Lindelof — 5.5/10

Nearly gifted the hosts a way into the game towards the end of the first half as he was too weak to stop Fabio Carvalho. Was left wrong-footed on a few occasions and failed to show any authority at the back as a senior player.

Axel Tuanzebe — 7/10

Barring an unfortunate slip in the second half, was relatively reliable at the back. Read the game well and did enough to give Solskjaer a selection headache ahead of Manchester United's upcoming UEFA Europa League final.

Luke Shaw — 6/10

Had a lively first half, but his influence began to wane as the game progressed. Wasn't at his sharpest in the final third. Should have done better to block Bobby Reid's run for the equaliser.

Scott McTominay — 6.5/10

Was a much better display from the Scot who has been in questionable form of late. Set up Bruno Fernandes for a great chance in the first half and won ten of his 11 duels, only bettered by Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa's 11. Picked up an injury and subbed at the hour mark.

Fred — 6.5/10

Much like his midfield partner, it was a more energetic and improved display from the Brazilian, whose errors have cost his side heavily in the last few games. Decent on the ball, but failed to create anything of note.

Mason Greenwood — 6/10

The in-form teenager has been in superb form in the last few weeks but failed to deliver on Tuesday. Offered good movement off the ball and helped out defensively but couldn't take his chances, particularly one in the second half on the counter.

Bruno Fernandes — 7/10

Wasn't at his influential best against Fulham but still delivered the slightest of touches to release Cavani for a stunning goal. His efforts lacked the usual venom and accuracy. Was still Manchester United's biggest creative threat and completed more take-ons (four) than his teammates.

Paul Pogba — 6/10

Another player whose influence wasn't at the fore against Fulham. Bar a couple of clever flicks in the first half, he wasn't as much of a threat. Won just four of his 18 duels and was pushed back into the midfield pivot for the last 30 minutes.

Edinson Cavani — 8/10

Cavani stole the show with a glorious finish to introduce himself to the Old Trafford faithful for the first time since joining the club on deadline day last summer. Put in a solid shift defensively, winning more tackles (three) than any Manchester United player, and created a superb chance for Greenwood in the second half. Brilliant.

Substitutes

Manchester United v Fulham - Premier League

Marcus Rashford (62', McTominay) — 5/10

Pulled off an outrageous elastico shortly after coming on and won a free-kick on the edge of the area but failed to create much else of note. Quiet cameo.

Amad Diallo (82', Greenwood) — N/A

Had a few neat touches towards the end of the game but couldn't have any impact.

Donny van de Beek (87', Cavani) — N/A

