Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool: 5 Hits and Flops | Premier League 2019-20

Lallana's late equaliser saw Liverpool's PL unbeaten run continue, even if their winning streak was ended

Liverpool's 17-match Premier League winning streak was abruptly ended by a defiant Manchester United performance on Sunday, though Adam Lallana's late equaliser ensured the Reds' unbeaten top-flight run continues after an unpredictable 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

The league leaders' sloppy start was compounded by more VAR controversy, as Divock Origi was fouled by Victor Lindelof in the build-up seconds before Marcus Rashford broke the deadlock.

United retrieved possession and on the counter, Daniel James delivered a great cross into the box for Rashford, outsmarting Joel Matip before converting beyond the returning Alisson. Despite a review, the decision to award a United goal stood and even after multiple replays showed a foul should have been given and the consequent finish overruled, play restarted.

VAR was again involved minutes before half-time, this time correctly overruling Sadio Mane's equaliser at the other end after a review. He handled the ball to control it under pressure from Lindelof, before also beating David de Gea from close-range.

Although the manner of their opener was dubious, United were the better side and deservedly in front at half-time. However, no team has scored more goals in the final 15 minutes of games than Liverpool over the past two seasons and Jurgen Klopp's tactical changes proved the trick late on as substitute Lallana levelled the scoring.

He couldn't miss after Andy Robertson's low cross was poorly dealt with by the hosts' backline, sluggish and caught ball-watching as the ball was fizzed across the area. Lallana duly punished them, netting his first league goal since May 2017 by doing so. Without further ado, here's a look at five hits and flops from a memorable 1-1 draw:

#5 Hit: Daniel James

James worked tirelessly, creating the assist for Rashford's opener before bursting into life

Largely quiet before the game's first flashpoint, Daniel James utilised his blistering pace and positioning to good effect as he left Wijnaldum for dead on the counter-attack before delivering a brilliant ball into the box for Rashford.

He made no mistake from close-range, but plenty of credit has to go to the Welshman. Energised by his involvement in the opener, James grew in confidence afterwards - despite being significantly roughed up by the overtly physical pair of Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk.

Despite only having 39 touches and featuring across a range of positions as Solskjaer tested with different formations throughout, he made two key passes, won six of seven duels contested while being fouled three times with one successful tackle over the 90 minutes.

Plenty has been said about United's shortcomings so far this term, though the 21-year-old winger has consistently impressed while providing energy and fearlessness in equal measure since his summer move.

