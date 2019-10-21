Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool: 5 men who impressed for the Red Devils

Deepungsu Pandit

Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United the lead.

Manchester United welcomed Liverpool to Old Trafford on Sunday looking to stop their arch-rivals from equalling a Premier League record of 18 straight wins. The Reds have been in blistering form this season, winning all of their first eight games in the league. They were looking to reinstate the eight point gap at the top of the table with a win against the Red Devils. It was a match up between two teams going through contrasting fortunes this season; while the visitors were flawless so far, the hosts were enduring their worst start to a league season in 30 years.

The Red Devils were dangerously close to the bottom of the table, starting the weekend at 12th place and sliding down to 14th by the end of Saturday. A defeat could see them drop one place down to 15th depending on the result of Sheffield United’s game against Arsenal on Monday. It was a scenario that was unthinkable for a club of United's stature and perhaps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer himself was aware that 10 months ago, a defeat at the hands of the same opponents had ended his predecessor’s tenure.The Norwegian opted for a change in system, lining up his team in a 3-4-1-2 formation.

Manchester United Starting XI: David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire,Marcos Rojo, Ashley Young; Fred, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira; Daniel James, Marcus Rashford.

United started the game well and took the lead in the 37th minute through Marcus Rashford. Liverpool had the ball in the back of the United net just before the break but VAR ruled it out as Sadio Mane had handled in the build-up to the goal. The home side went into the break with a 1-0 lead. Liverpool buckled up in the second half and pressed United back to the wall, eventually scoring through Adam Lallana in the 85th minute. The game ultimately ended 1-1, and Solskjaer was left to rue United’s missed chances.

Despite the draw, the Norwegian will be pleased with the performance of his team. He will be particularly happy with the efforts of these five men, who helped stop Liverpool.

#5 Fred

Fred was a force in the midfield for Manchester United.

The Brazilian had cut a sorry figure of late on the pitch and his abilities were questioned after a series of no shows. However, the lack of able replacements meant that Solskjaer continued to put his trust in Fred and even opted to use him against Liverpool. And it is safe to say that the Brazilian redeemed himself on the day.

Fred complemented McTominay in the middle of the park and the two of them worked extremely hard to keep Liverpool at bay. The Brazilian even attempted a shot but dragged his shot wide.

