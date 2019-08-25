Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: 4 players who disappointed for the Red Devils | Premier League 2019/2020

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Manchester United lost to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford for the first time since 1989, with goals from Jordan Ayew and Patrick van Aanholt handing the visitors all three points.

Daniel James had grabbed a late equalizer for the Red Devils, but rather than act as an incentive to go for the winner, the home side shockingly conceded a goal with virtually the last kick of the game to cat their club under further aspersions.

Coming off a disappointing draw with Wolves last time out, Manchester United would have been looking to get back to winning ways against a Palace side that was yet to score a goal or pick up three points.

A number of Manchester United players failed to hit the heights expected against Crystal Palace, and in this piece, we shall be highlighting four players who were the most disappointing.

#4 David de Gea

De Gea made an error in the match

David de Gea was a relative spectator for most of the match, as Manchester United's utter dominance of the game and Crystal Palace's deep defending meant that the Spanish international rarely got tested over the course of the 90 minutes.

There was little he could have done about Jordan Ayew's opener, as the 27-year-old was played in on-on-one, and finished expertly, but it was for Patrick Van Aanholt's goal that De Gea would be extremely disappointed for letting slip through him.

Crystal Palace had found themselves on a break after winning possession in midfield, and when van Aanholt found himself in space at the edge of the box, the left-back took a weak shot which though hitting Wan-Bissaka for a deflection should have been saved by David de Gea.

The 28-year-old is a vastly experienced goalkeeper, and some few years ago was considered the best goalkeeper in the world, but the last year has not exactly been the best for the former Atletico Madrid man.

Indeed, his indifferent form saw him lose his starting spot on the international scene to Kepa Arrizabalaga, and De Gea would have been seeking to boost his stock with some impressive displays, but the second goal conceded against Crystal Palace is not one he would look back at too fondly.

1 / 4 NEXT