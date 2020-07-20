Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea: 5 Hits and Flops as Chelsea make it to the FA Cup final

Chelsea will face Arsenal in the final of the FA Cup after an impressive showing against an in-form Manchester United side. The Blues had 48 hours more to rest than their opponents and it showed from the start till the end in the FA Cup semi-final. Manchester United haven't looked as uninspired or insipid this season, over the course of the 90 minutes, as they did today.

A change of system, Manchester United starting with a 3-5-2, didn't help either as they continued to look clueless all over the pitch. Add a couple of David de Gea bloopers to the mix and Manchester United had a terrible outing as they crashed out of the FA Cup by 3 goals to 1.

It was Chelsea who took the lead right before half-time when Olivier Giroud flicked home a Cesar Azpilicueta cross. De Gea should have done better with it. However, it was shortly after the second half started that De Gea's lack of focus really cost Manchester United.

Mason Mount's speculative effort from 30 odd yards out would have been kept out by any goalkeeper playing in the English top flight but De Gea made a right mess of it and pawed it into his own net.

Harry Maguire toe poked one into his own net in the 74th minute to put the result beyond doubt. Anthony Martial won a penalty and Bruno Fernandes converted it in the 85th minute but it was too little too late for the Red Devils.

Here are the hits and flops from the game:

#5 Hit - Reece James (Chelsea)

Reece James in action against Manchester United

Reece James was his usual energetic self from the get-go and didn't give Brandon Williams a moment of rest. He was a live wire down the right flank for Chelsea and even tested De Gea from distance inside the opening quarter of the match.

Advertisement

He also dispensed his defensive duties with aplomb. Marcus Rashford, usually a menacing presence with his pace and all-round ability, was forced to remain silent for almost the entirety of his stint on the turf.

Suffice to say, Chelsea's Reece James showed up to the occasion today and then some. His numbers on the day are quite incredible.

Reece James vs Manchester United



45 passes

96% pass accuracy

2 shots

3 successful dribbles

2/2 accurate long balls

2 tackles won

4 interceptions

1 clearance



20 years of age. Excellent performance by Chelsea youth graduate. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/mwmVARBtyP — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) July 19, 2020

#4 Flop - Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

A forgettable outing for Harry Maguire (right)

The Manchester United captain had a horrible outing. He looked out of his element from the offing and it was not a pretty sight watching him sauntering around and then finally scoring an own goal to cap off an entirely forgettable day.

Harry Maguire didn't have a clue that Reece James was out wide. What an absolute fraud of a defender. pic.twitter.com/Z3XOlm9aNZ — Matt Dobson (@mattdobbo9) July 19, 2020

Maguire struggled greatly against Chelsea's Olivier Giroud and more so in the second half after the Frenchman had grown in confidence after scoring the opening goal of the game. Maguire looked tired and uninspired in the centre, misplacing his passes way too often and not converting a golden opportunity from a corner on the other end of the pitch.

It's a day that Harry Maguire will not look back fondly on and United fans will be hoping that he can get over it before they take on West Ham on Wednesday.