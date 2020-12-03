Manchester United 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain: Player Ratings as Neymar brace leaves Red Devils waiting to seal qualification | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Paris Saint-Germain beat Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford to blow Group H wide open ahead of the last set of UEFA Champions League games next week.

Neymar scored twice for PSG. His goal was sandwiched by Marcus Rashford equalising for Manchester United, and then Marquinhos giving PSG the lead.

Neymar scored in the sixth minute of the game, when a deflected Kylian Mbappe shot landed in his path, and he made no mistake in slamming it past David De Gea.

Rashford continued his habit of scoring big goals against PSG, but there was more than a hint of good fortune to this goal. His original strike was scuffed and was heading straight into the arms of Keylor Navas, but it deflected off Danilo Pereira and into the net.

Manchester United's Fred was sent off in the second half for a second yellow card, almost immediately after Marquinhos gave PSG the lead. Neymar then made sure of the points after a tap-in into an empty net, when he was set up by Rafinha Alcantara.

Here's how each player fared for both sides.

Manchester United Player Ratings

David De Gea - 7/10

David De Gea made a sensational save to deny Bakker just before the second PSG goal. Overall, the Manchester United goalkeeper had a good game and could have done nothing about the three PSG goals.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5/10

Aaron Wan-Bissaka had no impact on the game going forward. But even defensively, he was not at his best. Both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were getting joy down his flank, which needed to be cut out.

Victor Lindelof - 5/10

Victor Lindelof was mostly on the back foot while trying to defend against the likes of Mbappe and Neymar.

Harry Maguire - 6/10

Harry Maguire had a good performance. The Manchester United captain was on the front-foot, intercepting well, and dealing well with the PSG threat. He had a much better game than the highlights reels will show - with him being put on his backside twice by Neymar for PSG's third goal.

Alex Telles - 5/10

Alex Telles should have reacted quicker in the build-up to the first PSG goal before the ball fell to Neymar. Otherwise, he could have done a lot more when he got into decent positions on Manchester United's left flank.

Fred - 3/10

When Fred eventually did get sent off, it felt inevitable, even though the challenge was probably not worthy of a yellow card. He was lucky to stay on the pitch in the first half, after two separate incidents.

Scott McTominay - 7/10

Scott McTominay was largely excellent in the Manchester United midfield as he played the destroyer's role to perfection. He had an ongoing battle with Neymar throughout the game, which he came out of with credit.

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10

Bruno Fernandes was not as involved for Manchester United as he'd have liked to be. He was constantly only on the periphery of the game and couldn't create as well as he usually does.

Marcus Rashford - 7/10

Marcus Rashford scored Manchester United's only goal of the game

Marcus Rashford scored his now-customary goal against PSG but should've also had an assist, if not for Martial skying a sitter. Solksjaer said after the game that he has a shoulder injury, which could be a concern for Manchester United.

Anthony Martial - 3/10

Anthony Martial was poor. He missed two great chances to put Manchester United in the lead when the score was 1-1. There are no excuses for the first miss as he skied a shot with an open goal gaping in front of him.

Edinson Cavani - 7/10

Edinson Cavani's link-up play with Rashford was superb, especially in the second half. He was so unlucky to strike the crossbar with a chip from distance, that left Navas stranded.

Substitutes

Paulo Pogba - 6/10

Paul Pogba nearly scored one of the goals of the season with a volley from outside the box that went narrowly over the bar.

Mason Greenwood - 5/10

After replacing Cavani up-front, Mason Greenwood didn't really get an opportunity to show his finishing prowess.

Donny van de Beek - 6/10

As usual, Donny van de Beek was bright in the pockets of space he picked up and tried to create chances, but it was to no avail.

Odion Ighalo - N/A

He came on too late in the game to have any impact on it.