Manchester United 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 Talking Points as abject Red Devils suffer a record-equaling home defeat| EPL 2020-21

A woefully inept Manchester United were dealt their joint-worst Premier League home defeat by a rampant Tottenham Hotspur who ran out 6-1 winners at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Captain Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son starred with braces, and Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier also got on the scoresheet for the visitors, with Bruno Fernandes scoring a consolation for the home side.

Spurs hit Man Utd for 𝐒𝐈𝐗 😲#MUNTOT pic.twitter.com/uWEHoFf6kp — Premier League (@premierleague) October 4, 2020

Incredibly, it was Manchester United who took the lead in just the second minute of the game when their Portuguese playmaker converted from the spot after Davinson Sanchez clumsily brought down Anthony Martial in the box.

However, the away side hit back straight away. Ndombele capitalised on a defensive mix-up in the Manchester United box to smash the ball home and bring his side back on level terms after four minutes. A quick free-kick from Kane then set Son up for his first just three minutes later as Spurs turned the game on its head in a trice.

3️⃣goals in the opening 7️⃣ minutes of a #PL match for the first time since April 2010 😅#MUNTOT pic.twitter.com/YhXIAKafKC — Premier League (@premierleague) October 4, 2020

The next piece of action in the game followed soon after as Martial received his marching orders for striking Erik Lamela in the face with less than half an hour played.

Spurs capitalised on their man advantage a couple of minutes later when Son turned provider for Kane to slot home. The South Korean international then doubled his tally on the night by turning home Serge Aurier’s low cross to send his side 4-1 up at the break.

HALF-TIME Man Utd 1-4 Spurs



5 goals ⚽️

1 red card 🟥

Spurs in control ⚪️#MUNTOT pic.twitter.com/E6lVqxpwAd — Premier League (@premierleague) October 4, 2020

It got worse still for 10-man Manchester United in the second half. Aurier got on the scoresheet six minutes into the second half when he drilled home a fine finish into the far corner after coming in from the right.

A late penalty from Kane, awarded after Paul Pogba clumsily brought down Ben Davies in the box, made it six for the away side as Spurs matched the six Manchester City scored past Manchester United at Old Trafford in October 2011.

The international break next weekend could not have come a moment too soon for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United who have a lot to think about ahead of their next encounter away to Newcastle. Spurs are next at home to West Ham and would no doubt wish to face them as soon as possible, given their current momentum.

On that note, here are the five major talking points from a night to forget for Manchester United but one that was a truly memorable outing for the North London outfit.

#1 Jose Mourinho returns to haunt Manchester United

A hugely satisfying outing for Mourinho and his men at his old stomping ground.

After taking over the reins at Spurs a few months into the 2019-20 season, Jose Mourinho was handed his first defeat in his new role by his most recent former employers when Manchester United beat Spurs 2-1 at Old Trafford. The two sides then played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture as Mourinho went into this clash still searching for his first win over Manchester United as Spurs boss.

As much as United’s defeat could be attributed to their shambolic defending, it can easily be forgotten that Manchester United actually took the lead in this game with just two minutes on the clock. Due credit must be given to Mourinho and his Spurs side for not letting their heads drop after the early blow and for turning the scoreline on its head just five minutes later.

Mourinho’s men were superb in every aspect of the game: they bossed midfield and were clinical in attack. Manchester United, on the other hand, struggled to create clear-cut opportunities after taking the lead and became even more ineffective in attack after going a man down.

The away side, for their part, refused to take their foot off the gas and were on the hunt for more goals right up until the final whistle.

#2 The Kane-Son partnership is flourishing

Kane and Son have started the season on fire.

Two-man strike partnerships seem to be a thing of the past these days, but Jose Mourinho seems to have hit upon an extremely potent duo at Spurs in the form of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.

The indefatigable South Korean has profited hugely from the Spurs and England captain’s excellent passing skills, with the two having combined to great effect on several occasions already this season.

After getting used to playing up top together towards the end of last season, Kane and Son have taken their partnership to the next level this time around.

The first clear evidence of the same came when Spurs took on Southampton. Kane set up Son to score four times in that game, with the same combination also giving Spurs the lead against Manchester United.

The South Korean then returned the favour to increase his side’s advantage before adding the fourth himself to put the game at Old Trafford virtually beyond doubt in the first half itself.

Kane and Son have now combined for 26 Premier League goals, the fifth-most of any duo in the competition's history and the most of any current pairing.

With the attacking side of things looking quite sorted, Spurs’ primary concern now will be to keep both Kane and Son fit and firing throughout the season as both of them have a rather patchy injury record.