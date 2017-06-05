Reports: Manchester United make £100 million bid for Real Madrid target

Arsenal and Manchester City are also interested in signing him!

by Sripad Rumours 05 Jun 2017, 12:42 IST

Spending big again this summer?

What’s the story?

Manchester United are the latest club to enter the race to sign Kylian Mbappe. The Red Devils have made a £100 million bid for the AS Monaco starlet according to The Sun.

Real Madrid and Manchester City have been trying to secure his signing for a long time now. Arsenal made a whopping €100 million bid week, but it was rejected straight away.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid missed out on Mbappe when he was 17 years old. Zinedine Zidane revealed that he met with the youngster to tempt him to move, but Mbappe turned down Madrid’s offer.

The AS Monaco star also confirmed the meeting and said, "I experienced that like a child who sees the greatest French player in history talk to him. He was really honest with me. It was a great moment. In the end, I didn't join Real Madrid because I wanted to stay in my country, I didn't want to leave so early. It wouldn't have worked. I chose to come to Monaco, and I made the right choice.”

The heart of the matter

Kylian Mbappe is the hottest property in the world of football right now. The 18-year-old is set to break the transfer record fee this summer should he decide to move.

The starting bids for the youngster have all been more than what Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba last year - £89 million. The clubs interested in signing Mbappe have all expressed their interest in paying whatever AS Monaco want for him.

Manchester City made a €130 million bid for him 2 weeks ago according to Telefoot. Real Madrid were notified by AS Monaco about this suffer the Champions League winners immediately matched the offer.

Arsenal tried to sign him once before and now again made a cheeky €100 million bid. This bid came in despite the Ligue 1 side rejecting a €120 million bid from Real Madrid.

Jose Mourinho is now keen on signing him as Antonie Griezmann is not willing to leave Atletico Madrid. The transfer ban on te Spanish side has changed the French forward's mind, and he has snubbed a move to Old Trafford.

What’s next?

Manchester United will have to battle Real Madrid and Manchester City to sign Mbappe. They will have to convince him that he will be their #1 choice - which will turn out to be a huge blow for Marcos Rashford.

Author’s Take

Mbappe is one of the best teenagers in the world right now, but is worth £100 million? Red Devils signed Anthony Martial 2 seasons ago from Monaco for a price that will cross £80 million if he regularly plays for the club.

But we all know what's happening to him right now. The transfer of Mbappe will either make him one of the best or ruin his career forever - it's going to the extremes and nothing in between.