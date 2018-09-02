Manchester United 2-0 Burnley: The 5 men who saved Mourinho's job

Mourinho's job was on the line, but he saw his team come out with flying colours

Mourinho made 3 changes to the team that lost against Spurs. United started with de Gea in goal, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling and Shaw in defence, Matic, Fellaini and Pogba in the midfield and Sanchez, Lukaku and Lingard in attack.

The D-Day for Mourinho at Manchester United was finally here. An away win would have been the only acceptable result after a torrid two weeks where United lost 2 consecutive games, conceding 6 goals in the process.

United ran out onto the pitch in their new away jerseys. The team was under pressure, their manager was under pressure. Jose Mourinho's job was on the line and he desperately needed someone to stand up and rescue him.

United started the game brightly and were immediately on the front foot. There was an urgency similar to the Spurs game as United showed great fluidity in attack, however, the chances were not converted. After a lot of United pressure, Burnley seemed to be getting back in the game, raising fears of a deja vu.

Thankfully, Lukaku struck in the 27th minute to take United ahead, heading in a Sanchez cross. A minute before the break, United were 2-0 up, with Lukaku capitalizing on some defensive lapses and scoring one from close range. United were 2-0 just before the break and looked comfortable.

The second half saw United control the game and things were looking good for the Red Devils. Mourinho brought in Rashford in place of Sanchez at the hour mark and 10 minutes later, the youngster was sent off for headbutting Phil Bardsley.

This put United under a lot of pressure for the final 20 minutes, however, in that time, Pogba missed a penalty and Lukaku missed two easy opportunities that would have taken the game away from Burnley.

In the end, United had 54% possession and attempted 513 passes with 85% accuracy. They had 21 shots with 9 of those on target. Ultimately, United got back to winning ways and Jose Mourinho shall live to manage another match at least. For that, he has five players to be thankful to:

#5 Jesse Lingard

Lingard was lively throughout the game

Lingard started the game from the first whistle and combined well with Valencia on the right. He looked lively and could have scored early in the game when his curling shot was just wide of the far post.

It was a sign of things to come as Lingard regularly combined with his attacking partners Lukaku and Sanchez and put the Burnley defence under a lot of pressure. His combination with Valencia was also quite good throughout the game, as the attacking midfielder helped out his skipper regularly.

He switched flanks, played on the right for a while and had he not been a little wasteful with his shots, could have had a goal as well.

With United going a man down in the 71st minute, Lingard was ultimately sacrificed for Ander Herrera, but the Englishman had done enough to see United come back to winning ways. He is definitely getting a pat on the back from his manager.

