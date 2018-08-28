Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

United to wear pink away kit in tribute to Manchester paper

Omnisport
NEWS
News
252   //    28 Aug 2018, 17:31 IST
manunitedawaykit-cropped
Manchester United's pink away shirt for 2018-19

Manchester United will wear pink for the first time after the club announced a new away kit that pays homage to a popular local newspaper that was discontinued in 2007.

The club described the Football Pink newspaper as "an institution" while announcing the launch of the new Adidas kit, which Jose Mourinho's players will wear in 2018-19.

The newspaper was created by the Manchester Evening News and was known for its on-the-whistle match reports, which journalists would often file before a match had concluded.

The front page of the club's official programme for the game against Tottenham, which United lost 3-0, read: "Its legacy endures and this season The Pink rides again, not just in the hearts and minds of the fans, but on the backs of their heroes too."

The club's announcement continued its tribute to the paper, saying: "Sellers who went into pubs as post-match drinks were being finished virtually had money thrown at them, such was the thirst for the day's football knowledge.

"The murmurs of reports and scorers being read out by The Pink buyers captivated fans, who hung on to every word.

"There was a respect from supporters for a service which seemed to defy the technology of the day."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Manchester United fans are fuming about the new home kit
RELATED STORY
5 defenders Manchester United failed to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Spurs face Manchester United in first season-defining clash
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 ways for Manchester United to...
RELATED STORY
Dear Jose: An open letter to Mourinho from a Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Why Jose Mourinho must leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Sir Alex Ferguson's greatest ever Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Are Manchester United finished this season?
RELATED STORY
Zidane keen on Manchester United job
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why I’m No Longer Supporting Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us