“I told Mbappe to join Real Madrid to win the Ballon d’Or” - Former PSG star who also played for Real Madrid reveals his advice to Kylian Mbappe

Former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Jese Rodriguez has revealed the advice he gave to Kylian Mbappe to win the Ballon d'Or. The France international starred in his native France, becoming the leading goalscorer in the history of PSG before moving to Spain. In an interview with El Chiringuito TV, Rodriguez pointed out that he advised Mbappe to move to Real Madrid while they played together. He said that he asked the Frenchman to move to the Santiago Bernabeu to enhance his chances of winning the award in his career. He said (via @MadridXtra):&quot;At PSG, I told Mbappé to join Real Madrid to win the Ballon d'Or.&quot;Jese Rodriguez was on the books of French giants PSG from 2016 to 2020, having joined the club from boyhood club Los Blancos. The Spaniard returned to Spain just six months after joining PSG, signing a loan deal with Las Palmas. He played for Stoke City, Real Betis, and Sporting Club before his contract with Les Parisiens was terminated in 2020.Mbappe emerged as one of Europe's finest talent in 2016 and moved to PSG in 2017. While in Paris, he crossed paths with Jese, who was a bit-part player for the French giants, and quickly established himself as one of the world's best players.Kylian Mbappe got his dream move to Real Madrid last summer, winning the Pichichi and the European Golden Shoe in his debut season. The Frenchman is not expected to compete seriously for the Ballon d'Or due to his club's failure to win major honours in the 2024-25 season. Real Madrid star sets sights on Ballon d'Or Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has the Ballon d'Or firmly in his sights for next year as he hopes to enjoy a more successful season with his club. The 26-year-old is among the nominees for this year's award, but the duo of Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal are the frontrunners for the honour.Mbappe spoke with Telefoot, pointing out that he has not given up on his dream to one day win the award. He stated that he believes if his wins trophies and enjoys a successful season, he will win the award. &quot;Is the Ballon d'Or still somewhere in the back of my mind? Of course, it's on every player's mind. There are opportunities you have to seize, or not. But it all comes down to collective trophies, to having a great season. I don't think I'm breaking any taboos by saying that if I have a successful season and win trophies, I'll win it too. First, you have to focus on what you can control, and for me, that's helping my teams, doing everything I can to work with my teams and win trophies&quot;, he said via foot-africa.com.This year's Ballon d'Or winner will be announced on September 22nd at a gala in Paris, and Mbappe is one of the nominees. The Frenchman has thrown his weight behind compatriot Dembele to receive the award this year after a stunning campaign with PSG.