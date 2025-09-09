Ex-MLS star set to wear Lionel Messi’s no.10 shirt in World Cup qualifier vs Ecuador with Inter Miami captain to be rested: Reports

Atlético Madrid star Thiago Almada is set to wear the number ten jersey for Argentina against Ecuador, with Lionel Messi sitting out of the match. The 24-year-old who made his mark in the MLS with Atlanta United is expected to start the final FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, September 9.

Ad

According to a report in ESPN, Lionel Scaloni has decided to hand Almada the iconic jersey, which has been worn by Messi for over a decade. However, he would not be the first to wear the number, as Paulo Dybala, Ángel Correa, Ángel Di María, Javier Pastore, Éver Banega, and Sergio Agüero have also worn the iconic number when the Inter Miami captain was unavailable.

Messi is sitting out of the match as Argentina have already qualified for the FIFA World Cup next year. He wants to manage his workload and also get enough rest as he prepares to extend his national team career.

Ad

Trending

He spoke to the media after scoring a brace against Venezuela last week and said:

"I have talked with Scaloni and we decided that I should rest and don't travel against Ecuador. As I just told you, I’m coming off an injury. Even though I’m already fine, we preferred to avoid me traveling and having to play another match.

Ad

"I need to rest well and prepare properly for what’s coming. It’s an important challenge where we are aiming for the MLS, which we want to win. That’s the plan, and I hope to be ready. In October, we’ll meet again for another friendly games, so, well, that’s basically it.”

Ad

Lionel Messi has been dealing with a leg injury in recent weeks. He missed four Inter Miami matches in August and was not fully fit in the Leagues Cup final against Seattle Sounders.

Is Thiago Almada the heir to Lionel Messi in the Argentina national team?

Argentina national team manager Lionel Scaloni has already claimed that there will be no heir to Lionel Messi in the Argentina national team. He believes that the Barcelona legend's legacy will be unmatched by any player in world football and told Flash Score:

Ad

"No, there can't be. There won't be. There won't be an heir to Messi, for sure. No, let's see, there may be great players who marked the era, but what he has done in such a long time, I think it will be unrepeatable. Football has a lot of unthinkable things, but in this, I could almost assure you that it will be impossible to see anything else like it. At least from what I saw, I think Leo is unmatched."

Lionel Messi is expected to be back in action on Saturday, September 13, when Inter Miami face Charlotte FC in the MLS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More