“Thanks for everything you did for me, I love you” - Alejandro Garnacho sends message to ex-Manchester United teammate

Alejandro Garnacho has sent a message to former Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes. He expressed gratitude towards the Portuguese midfielder for what he did for him.

Fernandes turned 31 on Monday, September 8. Wishes poured in from the football community, including Garnacho. He posted a picture of the duo on his Instagram story and wrote in the caption:

"@brunofernandes8 Thanks for everything you did for me i love u"

Garnacho and Fernandes shared the pitch 132 times and combined for 10 goals at Manchester United. They helped the club win the FA Cup and the EFL Cup together.

Notably, in an interview with BT Sport in November 2022, Fernandes shared his thoughts on Garnacho's attitude. It came after the Argentine scored the winner in Manchester United's 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League. Fernandes said (via Mirror):

"He was good but he knows we expect a lot from him. He’s still really young, doing really well. At the beginning of the season, he was not at his best. On the [pre-season] tour he did not have the best attitude. That’s why he didn’t get his chance until now. He’s getting his chances because he’s training better, he’s having the correct attitude."

Garnacho left the Red Devils to join Chelsea for a reported fee of £40 million this summer. He had fallen out with United head coach Ruben Amorim and was even left out of the squad at times last season.

Pundit believes Alejandro Garnacho won't start regularly for Chelsea after moving from Manchester United

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney believes Alejandro Garnacho will be used as a rotational player at Chelsea. He raised doubts over his fit under head coach Enzo Maresca and even predicted the Argentine's stats for the season.

Deeney said:

“I’m going to say seven [goals] and five [assists]. I don’t think he’s going to start every week. There’s going to be a lot of growth in him as a Chelsea player. He’d score first as opposed to assist first. Does that fit with what Maresca wants? I’m really not sure.”

Garnacho registered 11 goals and 10 assists in 58 games across competitions for Manchester United last season.

The Argentine hasn't played for Chelsea yet, as his move was finalized just before their final game prior to the international break. However, he could feature in their next Premier League clash against Brentford away on Saturday, September 13.

