“I’ve played against great players but never against him” - Dominik Szoboszlai makes feelings clear about facing Cristiano Ronaldo in WC qualifiers

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai has admitted ahead of Hungary's FIFA World Cup qualifier against Portugal that Cristiano Ronaldo has been his idol since childhood. The midfielder is looking forward to facing the Al-Nassr superstar on the pitch, as it is their first-ever meeting.

Ad

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Szoboszlai is hoping that it turns out to be a memorable and positive experience for him against Ronaldo. He said (via Tribal Football):

“A lot (on how much it’s been on his mind). I have played against (great) players but I’ve never played against him. From my childhood he has been my idol so finally the time has come. I hope it will be a positive experience.”

Ad

Trending

It was not the first time Szoboszlai has spoken about Ronaldo being his idol. In an interview with Fabrizio Romano in 2021 during his RB Leipzig days, the Hungarian recalled growing up wanting to like be the Portuguese superstar and said (via Liverpool ECHO):

"When I was 14 I always had in my mind that I wanted to be Cristiano Ronaldo, like a lot of kids. But as I grow up I know I can reach the top and I started thinking about myself, concentrating on me and not looking at anyone else. So it's just about me and myself. Because of Ronaldo's mentality, he worked so much for his dreams and what he wanted to achieve. And, yes, he did it. So nothing is impossible. I have my own goals and I want to reach them also."

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal won their first match of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers last week, with the captain getting a brace. Dominik Szoboszlai's Hungary had to settle for a draw despite having a 2-0 lead at half-time, after Ireland made a second-half comeback to make it 2-2.

Cristiano Ronaldo still hungry for success, claims Portugal manager

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the Hungary clash, claiming that the national team captain was still hungry for success. He admitted that the Al-Nassr forward was working on making it to the FIFA World Cup next year and said (via beIN SPORTS):

Ad

"He lives day to day like a young player playing for the first time. The way he dedicates himself, the freshness he has every day. He's a winner. He's hungry to be the best. The World Cup? He's doing the best he can; he doesn't have long-term goals. He wants to be the best every day. His focus is on the day-to-day. I've already talked a lot about what he conveys, but these aren't aspects of the future; they're aspects of everyday life. What it means to wear the [Portugal] jersey is the captain's message in the locker room; it helps a lot."

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace against Armenia last week took his tally to 942 goals, inching him closer to the 1000 career goals dream.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More