Dutch legend Marco van Basten has hit out at Chelsea icon Ruud Gullit for claiming that Cristiano Ronaldo works hard, while Lionel Messi is a 'freak of nature'. He believes that the Inter Miami captain also works hard to maintain his level at the age of 38.
Speaking on Ziggo Sports, Gullit and Basten were discussing the GOATs of the current generation when the Chelsea icon claimed that the Portuguese superstar has become an idol for kids because of his hard work. He said:
"Messi or Ronaldo? Look, I believe Cristiano Ronaldo is a pure idol for every single kid because of how hard he worked. Lionel Messi is just a freak of nature, like Maradona. But Ronaldo really worked super hard."
Van Basten was not impressed with the comment, quickly replying that the Argentine was also working hard, and it is not just his talent anymore. He said:
"Ronaldo worked hard But do people forget that Messi is also still playing football? The man is 38. He lives for his sport just as much as Ronaldo, and worked just as hard. Because you can't be as good as Messi at the age of 38 without working hard."
Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the world of football for nearly two decades and have taken home 13 of the last 16 Ballon d'Or awards. The two have been touted as the GOATs of football, leaving the fans engaged in the debate.
Marco van Basten's previous comment on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate
Marco van Basten spoke to Corriere dello Sport in 2022 and claimed that any fan who picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi did not know much about football. He believes that any fan backing the Portuguese superstar over the Argentine was not being honest. He said (via Give Me Sport):
"Cristiano is a great player, but those who say he is better than Messi know nothing about football, or they are saying it in bad faith. Messi is one of a kind, Impossible to imitate and impossible to repeat. A player like him comes along every 50 or 100 years. As a kid, he fell into the football genius pot."
However, the Dutch legend believed that the two players do not get into the top 3 footballers ever and said:
"Pele, (Diego) Maradona and (Johan) Cruyff are for me the three greatest players in history. As a kid I wanted to be like Cruyff. He was my friend. I miss him Pele and Maradona were also incredible."
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are nearing the end of their careers and have admitted that they are approaching retirement. The Portuguese superstar signed a new two-year deal at Al-Nassr earlier this summer, while the Argentine remains in talks over a new deal at Inter Miami.