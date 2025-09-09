“Not everyone has the whole picture” - Alexander Isak breaks silence on Newcastle confirming his Liverpool transfer through blunt 37-word statement

New Liverpool signing Alexander Isak has broken his silence, days after sealing the transfer from Newcastle United. The Swedish striker was not happy with the 37-word statement from the Magpies but did not want to comment on it.

Speaking to the media after the 2-0 loss to Kosovo, Isak stated that the behind-the-scenes image is not known to the fans and only a few people are aware of what happened at Newcastle United. He is looking forward to starting his career at Liverpool and said (via Aftonbladet):

"It’s great that things were cleared up before the squad and that I could focus on playing football again. It’s been a fairly new situation for me, but you always learn and develop mentally off the pitch too. It’s a bit like it is. It’s clear that not everyone has the whole picture, but that’s something for another day. Right now, the disappointment is about this match and how it went. But at the same time, I have a positive feeling about the club team part that is coming."

Liverpool signed Alexander Isak from Newcastle United on deadline day for a Premier League record £125 million. The striker refused to play for the Magpies since returning to pre-season training and was pushing for an exit.

Alexander Isak comments on Liverpool move from Newcastle United

Alexander Isak joined Liverpool on September 1 and spoke to the club's official website about the delight at sealing the transfer. He added that he was looking forward to playing at Anfield and said:

“I feel amazing. It’s been a long journey to get here. But I’m super-happy to be a part of this team, this club and everything it stands for. It’s something I’m proud of and I’m really looking forward to it. I’m just happy it’s done and that I can get back to work. I’m looking forward to seeing my teammates and the fans, and getting back out there.

“I think I have a lot to give, I think I have a lot to improve. I’m a striker but I always want to give as much as possible to the team, mainly goals but much more than that as well. I want to win everything. Yeah, [as simple as that].”

Liverpool broke the Premier League record for the second time in the summer after agreeing a £116 million deal to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in June.

