Roberto Martinez provides response when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo not having won World Cup yet gives Portugal squad more confidence

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has provided an honest response when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo's failure to win the World Cup in his iconic career has given the squad more confidence. Martinez's comments arrived during the pre-match press conference, ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Hungary, which is set to take place on Tuesday, September 9.
Cristiano Ronaldo has established himself as arguably one of the greatest footballers of all time. The Al-Nassr ace has also found success on the international stage, having helped Portugal win Euro 2016, as well as the 2019 and 2025 editions of the UEFA Nations League.
However, at the age of 40, Ronaldo finds himself in a race against time to win the only major trophy missing in his cabinet - the World Cup. The 2026 edition, which is set to take place next summer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is likely to be his last chance to win the prestigious trophy.
During the press conference, Martinez was asked (via O Jogo):
"Does Ronaldo's failure to win a World Cup give him extra motivation? Do you feel it in the locker room?"
To which he responded:
"I've talked a lot about what the captain conveys in the locker room, not about the future, but about day-to-day life. He's hungry to be the best. That's it. What it means to wear the national team jersey is the message in the locker room. It really helps the young players and the entire group."
When asked if Cristiano Ronaldo's 'ultimate career goal' was to win the World Cup, he added:
"The goal is to do your best today. He's a winner, he wants to be the best every day."
Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are currently one of the most in-form nations on the planet and are one of the favorites to win the World Cup. Having recently won the Nations League, they are currently ranked sixth in the world, per FIFA, behind Argentina, Spain, France, England, and Brazil.
How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare for Portugal in their World Cup qualifier clash against Armenia?
Portugal recently faced off against Armenia in the first round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Cristiano Ronaldo had an outstanding game, netting a brace (21', 46'), as A Selecao secured a dominant 5-0 win. Moreover, Joao Felix also scored two goals (10', 61'), while Joao Cancelo also featured on the scoresheet (32').
As per FotMob, Cristiano Ronaldo completed all 18 of his passes and landed four shots on target from an attempted eight. While he scored a brace, he also missed two big chances. However, he notably created zero chances for his side, completed none of his attempted dribbles, and lost four duels.
Portugal are currently at the summit of Group F with three points from one game, ahead of Hungary, Ireland, and Armenia.