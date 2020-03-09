Manchester United 2-0 Manchester City | 5 Hits and Flops as Red Devils complete league double over Pep Guardiola's side | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United v Manchester City

It was a historic day for Manchester United at Old Trafford as they completed a league double over rivals Manchester City with a 2-0 win. The visitors were left shocked and were thoroughly outperformed by the men in red for the most of the game as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got the better of rival manager Pep Guardiola for the third time this season.

Goals from Anthony Martial and then substitute Scott McTominay set off the raucoo home crowd as the fans celebrated a brilliant victory against their neighbours. This result keeps the Red Devils just three points off of fourth-placed Chelsea, whereas the loss today was an exclamation mark on arguably Pep Guardiola's worst league campaign in his managerial career.

Here are the best and the worst players from this game.

5. Hit - Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial celebrates his team's victory

Despite his inconsistency and his poor decision making at times, Anthony Martial has more often than not stepped up for Manchester United in the crunch games this season. The French international scored the opening goal for his team and was one of the liveliest players in the game as his club won all three points.

The former Monaco player had three shots on target and won two aerial duels in the final third of the pitch as he constantly irritated the Manchester City defence with his pace and dribbling prowess. Despite having only 22 touches of the ball in the entire game, Martial showed to the fans why he is so important to the club.

With his goal today, the striker became the first Manchester United player since Cristiano Ronaldo to score in both league fixtures against Manchester City in the same season - not bad company for the 24-year-old.

