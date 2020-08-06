Manchester United 2-1 LASK  (7-1 agg): Player Ratings as Red Devils secure safe passage into quarters | UEFA Europa League 2019/20

Manchester United confirmed their passage into the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford in the Round of 16 Second Leg against Austrian side LASK.

Manchester United won 7-1 on aggregate, having won the first leg 5-0 when the two sides met in Austria in March. Goals from Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial helped United recover from Philipp Wiesinger's sensational opener for LASK on the night.

Wiesinger gave the Austrian side a shock lead with a stunning strike from well outside the area. It was hit sweetly and left Sergio Romero with no chance in the Manchester United goal.

But LASK's lead lasted just about two minutes as Jesse Lingard put Manchester United back level after good play between him and Odion Ighalo. This led to the Englishman finding himself one-on-one with LASK 'keeper Alexander Schlager, and he executed an easy finish.

In the 88th minute, some lovely interplay between Juan Mata and Anthony Martial saw the Frenchman through on goal. Martial put Manchester United in the lead as his shot hit Schlager's fists before squirming beyond the line.

Manchester United now travel to Germany where they will face Danish side FC Copenhagen in the quarters. Copenhagen overturned a 1-0 deficit from the first leg to beat newly-crowned Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir 3-1 on aggregate.

Manchester United Player Ratings

Sergio Romero - 5/10

Romero had no chance of saving Wiesinger's goal as it was placed precisely in the top corner. He didn't have much else to do but could have been caught out by a shot from Dominik Reiter. But he got extremely lucky as the ball hit him and rebounded out to safety, with the Argentine not knowing much about it.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah - 6/10

Fosu-Mensah wasn't given much to do in a defensive sense but he couldn't really put his stamp on the game moving forward. He should have scored when he latched on to a loose ball on the edge of the area in the second half. However, he put his shot high and wide.

Eric Bailly - 6/10

Bailly did get troubled at times by Marko Raguz but he used his strength and recovery speed well enough to ensure that there was no real damage caused by LASK, for the most part.

Harry Maguire - 6/10

The Manchester United captain put in another assured display at the heart of the defence. Maguire could have closed down a couple of long shots a bit more fervently than he did, as they could have potentially caused some damage to Sergio Romero's goal.

Brandon Williams - 7/10

Williams was much more involved in Manchester United's attacking play than Fosu-Mensah on the other flank. He might consider himself rather unlucky to have not got himself an assist when Daniel James missed a cut-back in the second half.

Scott McTominay - 4/10

The Scot was an anonymous figure for most of the game in the Manchester United midfield. Neither did he help with keeping possession ticking over, nor was his presence useful in foiling LASK's counter-attacks. It's safe to assume that he showed nothing to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to suggest that he must be picked ahead of Nemanja Matic in the quarterfinal and beyond.

Fred - 5/10

Much like McTominay, Fred too failed to really impose himself on the game. There was a distinct pre-season feel to most of the game and the lack of intensity in the Manchester United midfield contributed to that feeling immensely.

Juan Mata - 7/10

A positive performance from Mata, who really improved in the second half. It was his vision and quickness of thought that allowed Martial to exchange passes with him and score the winner for Manchester United on the night.

Jesse Lingard - 7/10

That's two goals in two games now for Lingard, who played well tonight. He took his goal superbly as well. Lingard timed his run very well and followed it up with a precise finish after giving the goalkeeper the eyes and going the other way.

Daniel James - 5/10

The young Welshman really needs something to go his way to give him a lift of confidence. His pace was a constant menace for LASK on the night but in the end, he was too indecisive and lacked quality in the final third.

Odion Ighalo - 4/10

Ighalo was a peripheral figure in the game, really not getting involved as much as he'd have liked. The Nigerian had a shot on goal after an exchange with Mata but didn't work LASK 'keeper Schlager with his effort.

Substitutes

Andreas Pereira - 6/10

He saw a lot of the ball after coming on and could've made some better choices in the final third which could've led to more Manchester United goals. However, his decision-making and final ball let him down.

Paul Pogba - 7/10

The Frenchman was on the field for only a matter of around 30 minutes but he was majestic. His range of passing and his ability to manipulate the ball were on full display, as United sharpened up before heading to Germany for the next phase.

Tahith Chong - 6/10

The youngster came on and played at left-back, looking more assured than he ever has in the first-team. Chong made some positive forays forward and his performance tonight might prompt Solskjaer to possibly try him at left-back again.

Anthony Martial - 8/10

He continued his sensational run of form as he scored a lovely goal after a delightful move between him and Mata. He also could've had a second, but was denied by the feet of Schlager in the LASK goal.

Teden Mengi - N/A

A great day for the 18-year-old as he made his first Manchester United appearance. Mengi became the eighth Manchester United academy player to get a debut this season - the first time there have been as many debuts since the 1952/53 season.