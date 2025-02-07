Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City: United player ratings as Maguire rescues holders at the death | FA Cup 2024-25

Harry Maguire’s injury-time winner helped Manchester United come from behind to defeat Leicester City in their FA Cup fourth-round tie at Old Trafford on Friday evening. Joshua Zirkzee also scored for the Red Devils after Bobby De Cordova-Reid had given the Foxes the lead.

United produced a timid and uninspired first-half display, allowing the visitors to assert dominance. All the attacking threat came from Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side, who took the lead just before half-time. Wilfred Ndidi’s shot was smartly saved by Andre Onana, but De Cordova-Reid was well-placed to nod in the rebound.

The home side showed greater urgency in the second half and clawed their way back into the contest. Shortly after coming on, Zirkzee’s close-range finish brought the FA Cup holders back on level terms in the 68th minute.

The Foxes were increasingly on the back foot as the Red Devils upped the intensity as the game progressed. However, with extra time looming large, Maguire popped up with a late header to secure his side’s passage into the next round.

Here are the Manchester United player ratings from a nervy win:

Andre Onana: 5/10

Despite losing his clean sheet, Onana did not have much to do in this game. The Cameroon international made two saves and was unfortunate to see one of them fall straight into the path of De Cordova-Reid for the opener.

Leny Yoro: 6/10

Yoro is looking increasingly at home in United’s back-line and was a solid presence against Leicester. He played the first half on the right of the back three, shifting to the left in the second half.

Comfortable on the ball and swift while tracking back, the teenager made four recoveries and maintained a passing accuracy of 91% with 88 passes attempted.

Harry Maguire: 8/10

Maguire was excellent in defence as well as attack for United and bagged a crucial goal for his side.

Not only was Maguire secure at the back, but the former Leicester City man also scored the all-important winner deep in added time. Playing in the middle of United’s back three, he nullified the threat of Patson Daka well and was dominant in the air across the pitch.

Noussair Mazraoui: 7/10

Mazraoui has been one of United’s stand-out players this season and shone once again today. Deployed in the back three instead of his customary wing-back role, the Moroccan turned in an extremely accomplished display.

Mazraoui made seven recoveries in addition to five clearances and also completed the most passes (86) in the game.

Patrick Dorgu: 6/10

Dorgu (L) impressed on his debut for Manchester United.

Dorgu’s encouraging debut was one of the very few positives Manchester United could take from the first half. Playing on the right, the Danish wing-back showed eye-catching pace and physicality.

Dorgu was replaced at half-time by Garnacho as Ruben Amorim opted for a more attacking approach in the second half.

Manuel Ugarte: 7/10

United’s midfield destroyer is finding form after an unsteady start to life in England and was highly effective today. The Uruguayan made no less than 11 recoveries in a characteristically all-action display.

Having been booked late in the second half, Ugarte was taken off immediately after the goal, deep in injury time.

Bruno Fernandes: 6/10

Fernandes grew in influence slowly and was judicious with his use of the ball from his central midfield role. The United skipper matched Ugarte with 11 recoveries and set Maguire up for the winner.

Diogo Dalot: 5/10

Dalot produced one of his better displays at left wing-back, especially in partnership with Garnacho in the second half. The Portuguese was tireless in running up and down the flank.

Amad Diallo: 5/10

Despite being kept relatively quiet by an attentive Leicester defence, Amad Diallo showed glimpses of his quick feet and attacking prowess. Having dropped back to a wing-back role in the second half, he carried the ball well and looked dangerous at times.

Kobbie Mainoo: 4/10

Mainoo was rather ineffective in his advanced midfield role, not getting on the ball as much as he would have wanted. The youngster was replaced by Zirkzee in the 64th minute.

Rasmus Hojlund: 5/10

Hojlund was largely starved of service and cut a frustrated figure up top for United. However, the Dane’s hold-up play was much improved from recent displays, and he was a handful for the Leicester defence.

Substitutes:

Alejandro Garnacho: 7/10

Alejandro Garnacho made a huge impact off the bench, playing a key role in the equaliser and coming close to scoring himself. A highly exciting attacker, he got into some great advanced positions but was let down by rash decision-making at times.

Joshua Zirkzee: 7/10

Zirkzee got United back into the game soon after coming on.

Zirkzee was another who made a difference off the bench for United, calmly dispatching the equaliser minutes after coming on. The Dutchman used his strength well to help his side maintain the upper hand in the second half.

Casemiro: N.A.

The Brazilian came on for the final few seconds of the game.

