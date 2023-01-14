Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City: Cityzens' Player Ratings as Pep Guardiola's men suffer a second-half collapse | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United came from behind to secure a stunning 2-1 win over cross-town rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday, January 14. The result sees the Red Devils climb to third place, just one point behind City.

Erik ten Hag suffered a defeat in his first game in-charge in the first Manchester derby of the season. However, the Dutchman seemed to have a plan in mind as he started both Fred and Tyrell Malacia in a compact and quick United lineup.

Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, was looking to win to help close the gap on league leaders Arsenal, who were five points ahead prior to kick-off. He fielded a strong team despite some key players remaining sidelined due to injuries.

The game got off to a slow start as Manchester United impressed in the early stages, showing great discipline and determination as they stuck to their plan from the get-go. Ten Hag had appointed Fred to man-mark Kevin De Bruyne, instructing the Brazilian to follow the Belgian like his own shadow. This affected the visitors' flow in the final third as Erling Haaland cut a frustrating figure in the first half.

Despite having just 32% of the ball in the first half, Manchester United were much more effective in front of goal than Manchester City. The hosts attempted four shots and hit the target twice, compared to zero on target from two tries by the visitors. There weren't many fouls or stoppages either as the teams went into the break goalless.

Manchester City made a positive start to the second half as they looked to take the lead in a tightly contested affair. Both managers made one attacking change apiece as they looked to restructure their sides. However, the blue corner of Manchester dealt the first blow. Jack Grealish continued his strong scoring form, netting on the hour-mark to give City the lead. De Bruyne assisted the goal.

There was great drama and controversy as Manchester United found an equalizer with 12 minutes to go. Marcus Rashford, who was in an offside position, made clear movements towards the ball which was eventually tucked into the net by Bruno Fernandes, who came darting in from an onside position. However, since Rashford did not touch the ball or impede a defender, the goal stood.

Manchester City crumbled and United capitalized on the late momentum as Rashford scored the winner just four minutes later. The Red Devils held on to secure their manager's first win in the Manchester derby. Pep Guardiola's men, on the other hand, will have their work cut out as they will look to overturn this defeat.

With that said, here are Manchester City's player ratings from this contest.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 6/10

Ederson had a poor game between the sticks for Manchester City. He faced four shots on goal and made just one save. His positioning for both the goals was also questionable as he was in a good position to get to the ball in both instances.

Veteran Kyle Walker had a decent game but could not prevent the defeat for his team. He won two of his three duels and played one key pass. He also attempted one shot which was off-target.

Manuel Akanji - 7/10

Akanji had a mixed game but looked solid in defense for the most part. He won four duels and completed 100 accurate passes. However, he looked a bit reluctant to commit to a tackle as seen on multiple occasions during the game.

Nathan Ake - 6.5/10

Ake had a decent game in defense for Manchester City.

Joao Cancelo - 6/10

Cancelo failed to get involved in the proceedings as he usually does and was therefore unable to impact the game.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7/10

De Bruyne tried his best to keep his team in the game with his one assist but it was in vain. He also played two accurate crosses and won two duels.

Rodri - 7/10

Rodri had a decent game in midfield and looked solid both on and off the ball. He played one key pass and eight accurate long balls. He also won two duels and made one interception.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

Bernardo struggled throughout this game and failed to provide an output in the final third as he could not deliver a single accurate cross or long ball. He was also dispossessed 18 times.

Riyad Mahrez - 7/10

Mahrez looked lively on the right flank and tried to carve out openings for Manchester City. He won eight of his 12 ground duels and played one accurate cross. He also made two tackles and one interception.

Phil Foden - 6.5/10

Foden looked good going forward but was often too anxious to get on his bike and dart forward, which led to several offside calls against him.

Erling Haaland - 6/10

Haaland was left to rue a lack of sufficient service as Manchester City were effectively shut down by their cross-town rivals.

Substitutes

Jack Grealish - 7/10

He came on just before the hour-mark and scored just three minutes after entering the field of play. He also won four duels.

