Manchester United 2-1 Rangers: Player ratings as Bruno Fernandes spares Red Devils' blushes with late winner

Manchester United secured a 2-1 win over Rangers at Old Trafford in their UEFA Europa League match on Thursday, January 23. The Red Devils were far from impressive but managed to secure all three points.

The first goal came in the 52nd minute as Jack Butland punched a Christian Eriksen corner into his own net. Cyril Dessers drew the Glasgow side level in the 88th minute with a brilliant swivel and finish after a long ball from James Tavernier.

Bruno Fernandes spared the hosts' blushes as he dispatched an accurate in-swinging ball from Lisandro Martinez in the second minute of added time.

Manchester United player ratings

Altay Bayindir - 8/10

The Turkish keeper had a fine game for the Red Devils. He made six saves and eight recoveries.

Leny Yoro - 7/10

The French defender had a solid match for the host side before being taken off in the 55th minute. He completed 92% of his 48 passes and made four recoveries.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7/10

The Dutchman put in a decent performance before he was taken off at halftime for Harry Maguire. He completed 90% of his 39 passes and won two of his four duels.

Lisandro Martinez - 8.5/10

The Argentine star was one of the best players on the pitch. He completed the most passes in the game (75), won his two duels, and assisted the winning goal.

Amad Diallo - 7/10

The talented Ivory Coast forward had a quiet game for Manchester United at Old Trafford. He completed two of six dribbles, recovered possession four times, and won two free-kicks.

Diogo Dalot- 6.5/10

The Portuguese started out at left wing-back before playing as the right centre-back in the closing minutes. He created three chances but failed to make a tackle, lost his four duels, and misplaced the two crosses he attempted.

Toby Collyer - 7/10

The midfielder was solid for Manchester United before his withdrawal. He completed his two dribbles, made eight recoveries, and completed 94% of his 51 passes.

Christian Eriksen - 7/10

The Danish midfielder had a solid game before his withdrawal. He played a key part in the opening goal with his corner and made four recoveries.

Alejandro Garnacho- 7.5/10

The Argentine forward had a fine game for Manchester United. He completed the most dribbles in the game (3) and struck the woodwork once.

Bruno Fernandes - 9/10

The Manchester United captain came up clutch for his side once again. He scored the winning goal and created the most chances (4).

Joshua Zirkzee- 6/10

The Dutchman failed to manage a shot on target in 82 minutes on the pitch.

Manchester United substitutions

Harry Maguire- 5/10

The English defender came on for De Ligt at half-time and made a mistake that cost the team a goal and nearly two points.

Tyrell Malacia- 6/10

The Dutch defender came on in the 55th minute, but did not significantly impact the match.

Kobbie Mainoo- 6/10

Mainoo came on late in the second half but did not significantly affect the hosts' performance.

Manuel Ugarte- 6/10

The Uruguayan midfielder came on late in the second half but did not do much to affect the game.

Rasmus Hojlund- NA

The Danish striker did not have enough time to make an impact.

