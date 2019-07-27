Manchester United 2-1 Tottenham: 3 players who flopped for the Red Devils

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United have won each of their preseason games so far with their latest victory being a narrow 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were not dominant in the game against Spurs and recorded just 43 percent possession. Yet, they got the job done and ensured their spotless record stayed intact.

Through the game, United were much more dangerous than Spurs and the Red Devils even forced Paulo Gazzaniga into a string of saves. Anthony Martial was a constant threat and he bagged himself a goal in the 21st minute, in addition to hitting the woodwork early in the game.

Spurs started to press United high up the pitch after the goal and managed to equalize through Lucas Moura in the 65th minute. Fortunately, United starlet Angel Gomes managed to score the winning goal 15 minutes later. Despite their victory, the Red Devils have several areas to address.

Here, we will take a look at 3 United players who failed to impress despite the win:

#3 Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood

The 17-year-old sensation has caught the eye of football fanatics since his impressive pre-season display against Leeds United. He netted a goal against Marcelo Bielsa's side before adding to his tally against Inter Milan a few days later. Unfortunately though, the United youngster failed to hit similar heights against Tottenham.

Greenwood was anonymous for large parts of the game and was heavily isolated. He failed to score despite being presented with some decent chances. The 17-year-old will need to step up his game if he wants to establish himself as a Premier League regular.

Nevertheless, he might have a chance to become the backup striker to Marcus Rashford if Manchester United decide to sell Romelu Lukaku. Solskjaer can probably play Greenwood in the FA Cup and the League Cup to develop the youngster's game.

While Greenwood has the talent to take the English game by storm in 2019-20, one reckons that he might not look back too fondly at the pre-season fixture against Spurs.

