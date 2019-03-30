×
Manchester United 2-1 Watford: 5 Tactics from Solskjaer that won the game | Premier League 2018-19

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.73K   //    30 Mar 2019, 23:03 IST

Manchester United v Watford FC - Premier League
Manchester United v Watford FC - Premier League

Manchester United marked the end of the International break as they welcomed Watford to Old Trafford. There has been a significant change to the club set up with Solskjaer now the permanent manager of the Red Devils. The mood at Old Trafford, as expected, was buoyant. However, the game was far from a walk in the park for the Norwegian.

Watford were 8th in the table, 15 points behind United, but had proved to be a tricky customer in the past. The Norwegian continued with De Gea in goal, with Young, Smalling, Jones, and Shaw making up the back four. Herrera, Pogba, and Matic made up the midfield, while the attack comprised of Mata, Martial, and Rashford.

The away team started the game on the top and threatened to score in the opening stages. However, United held on and went on to score themselves in the 28th minute, through Marcus Rashford.

The game was an open-ended affair and both teams looked like scoring. In the 72nd minute, Martial doubled the score, before Watford got one back in the 90th minute through Doucoure. However, United held on to win the game.

On a day when United were far from their best, these 5 tactics from their Norwegian Manager helped them win the game.

#5 Team Selection

Manchester United v Watford FC - Premier League
Manchester United v Watford FC - Premier League

Solskjaer had a dilemma when it came to selecting his team. Victor Lindelof was away on personal leave due to the birth of his child. He had Eric Bailly as an option but chose to go with Phil Jones. It turned out to be a fantastic decision and was proof that Solskjaer knew his players well. Jones was rock solid on the night and put in a great shift.

He also had another decision to make, because neither Lukaku nor Lingard was fit to last the whole game. He opted for Juan Mata as a part of the front three alongside Rashford and Martial, and the Spaniard was fantastic too.

When he had to make substitutions in the second half, he made like for like changes, Lingard for Mata and Pereira for Herrera, to help maintain the momentum. And he brought on Rojo for the closing stages of the game, in place of Martial, to provide some steel in the defense.

1 / 5 NEXT
