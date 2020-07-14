Manchester United 2-2 Southampton: Red Devils' Player Ratings as they miss chance to break into top 4 | Premier League 2019-20

A stoppage-time equaliser from Michael Obafemi kept Manchester United from breaking into the top four of the Premier League as Southampton secured a 2-2 draw against the Red Devils at Old Trafford. Goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial were sandwiched between efforts from Stuart Armstrong and Obafemi on an eventful evening that had plenty of early as well as late drama.

Manchester United 2-2 Southampton: An eventful draw

Just as they did against Manchester City, Southampton burst out of the gates with great intensity, putting themselves about and putting pressure on the Manchester United back line. Their efforts paid off on 12 minutes as Paul Pogba lost the ball to Danny Ings on the edge of his own area, who then knocked the ball to Nathan Redmond. The winger’s cross to the back post was brought down by Armstrong who fired coolly past David de Gea.

Conceding the goal seemed to spur Manchester United into action and they responded with a goal of their own soon after. Rashford was played in by Martial, and the English forward finished powerfully into the far corner with his left foot. Manchester United turned the scoreline three minutes later as Martial received the ball from Bruno Fernandes on the left, before drifting inside to unleash a powerful effort past Alex McCarthy in the Southampton goal.

The game did not have the same intensity post-restart, with neither side putting together many threatening moves. The home side created the more clear-cut chances without success, before Southampton injected some life back into the game by mounting a late onslaught.

Manchester United went down to 10 men late on after Brandon Williams followed Luke Shaw in going off injured and the visitors took full advantage, with substitute Obafemi prodding home from close range after Jan Bednarek’s flick-on from James Ward-Prowse’s corner.

With a top four finish now necessary to secure Champions League football next season, Manchester United would be ruing their missed chances in this game, while Southampton leave Manchester with a welcome point.

Here are the player ratings from a disappointing night for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Advertisement

David de Gea: 6/10

The Spaniard was unlucky to concede two goals on his 400th appearance for Manchester United

De Gea was kept busy in the early exchanges and was forced to make a couple of smart saves. He was denied a clean sheet on his landmark 400th appearance, but could not be expected to do much about either goal and put in a quite secure showing otherwise.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 6/10

The United full-back dealt well with the threat of Nathan Redmond down the wing but also bombed forward with regularity to get involved in Manchester United’s attacking play.

Having overcome Southampton’s initial fast-paced high press, Lindelof settled into a rhythm and was much calmer and more composed both on and off the ball after Manchester United got on the scoresheet. However, he got the wrong side of Obafemi in the closing stages, allowing the Irishman enough room to prod home the equaliser.

Maguire had to endure a nervy beginning to the game with Ings, Adams, and Co. not giving him a moment’s rest and forcing him to rush a few clearances. However, the Manchester United skipper grew into the game gradually as his side’s attackers wrested back the initiative, and was fairly secure in defence despite Southampton’s late comeback.

Luke Shaw: 6/10

The former Southampton man provided constant support to Rashford down the United left and also got back well in time to defend when needed. An unfortunate tweak to his ankle during one of those forward runs forced him off with 15 minutes to go.

Nemanja Matic: 6/10

The veteran midfielder was slow off the blocks, giving away possession sloppily a couple of times in the opening exchanges, before finding his feet and reverting to his usual assured self.

Paul Pogba: 5/10

Pogba was far from his flamboyant best on the night

The Frenchman was at fault for Southampton’s opener, carelessly giving the ball away on the edge of his own area. The lapse seemed to spur him on, however, as he got on the ball more after Manchester United went behind, but did not affect proceedings as much as he has been doing of late. He went off on the hour mark.

Mason Greenwood: 5/10

Manchester United’s teenage sensation was marked out of the game in the opening exchanges and was unable to influence proceedings much even as the game wore on. He went off for Daniel James in the final 10 minutes.

Bruno Fernandes: 6/10

Manchester United’s Portuguese playmaker took his time to find his bearings on the field, giving away possession on a few occasions. However, his influence on the game grew as time passed and he even claimed the assist for Martial’s goal before going off for Scott McTominay late on.

Marcus Rashford: 7/10

Rashford enjoyed his best outing since the restart and had the better of Kyle Walker-Peters throughout. He also got his first goal from open play after the restart with a confident finish into the far corner and was a constant threat down the United left flank.

Anthony Martial: 8/10

The Frenchman continued his fine form in front of goal

The Frenchman has really grown into the center-forward role at United this season. He showed great tenacity to set up Rashford for the opener before getting on the scoresheet himself with a powerful finish, his 50th in the Premier League. He looked United’s most threatening attacking outlet along with Rashford in the second half.

Substitutes:

Fred: 5/10

The Brazilian replaced Pogba on the hour mark as Solskjaer introduced fresh legs into the United midfield. He was forced to fill in for Brandon Williams at left-back after he went off injured but could not help prevent the equaliser.

Brandon Williams: 5/10

The young full-back made yet another appearance off the bench, replacing the injury-stricken Shaw and putting in one of his usually tough-tackling tenacious displays down the left flank, before having to go off himself following a clash of heads with Kyle Walker-Peters.

Daniel James: 5/10

The pacy Welshman made his now-customary appearance off the Manchester United bench in place of Mason Greenwood down the right-hand side, and put himself about without much end product.

Scott McTominay: N.A.

The young midfielder replaced Bruno Fernandes in the last 10 minutes as United looked to reinforce the midfield but barely got on the ball during his time on the pitch.