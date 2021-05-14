Manchester United 2-4 Liverpool: Player Ratings as Jurgen Klopp's men clinch Old Trafford thriller to reignite top-four hopes | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League witnessed an all-time classic between two of England's oldest rivals earlier today as Liverpool routed Manchester United by a 4-2 margin to renew their hopes of a top-four finish. Manchester United were well below their best for large patches of the game and succumbed to a discernibly hungry Liverpool outfit.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fielded his best team against Liverpool and was rewarded with an early goal in the first half. Liverpool grew into the game, however, and goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah saw the Merseyside giants earn a historic victory at Old Trafford.

Liverpool put four past Manchester United to bolster top-four ambitions

Manchester United and Liverpool got off to quick starts at Old Trafford as both sets of players looked to seize the initiative. After a few end-to-end passages of play, Manchester United drew first blood as Bruno Fernandes' shot was deflected into the net by Nat Phillips.

Liverpool seemed intent on an immediate response and launched a series of attacks on Manchester United's goal. The Red Devils nearly conceded a penalty at the half-hour mark but Eric Bailly's challenge at the edge of the penalty area was correctly deemed legal by VAR.

Liverpool were in no mood to sit back, however, and an impressive piece of footwork from Diogo Jota handed the away side a crucial equaliser. Manchester United went on to suffer a massive setback in the first half as Roberto Firmino put Liverpool ahead on the stroke of half-time.

Firmino put Liverpool ahead in the first half

Liverpool doubled their lead at the start of the second half as some poor play from Manchester United gave Roberto Firmino his second goal of the game. The Red Devils were strangled in their own half following Liverpool's third goal and struggled to regain a foothold in the game.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responded with a tactical change at the hour-mark and the decision paid immediate dividends as Marcus Rashford pulled a goal back for Manchester United. The Red Devils took plenty of heart from the strike and pinned Liverpool into their own half with a series of attacks.

Mohamed Salah had other ideas, however, and deflated Manchester United's hopes of an equaliser with a stunning run from his own half. The Egyptian's goal sealed Manchester United's fate and guaranteed Liverpool a crucial victory at Old Trafford.

Manchester United Player Ratings

Manchester United were not at their best

Dean Henderson - 6/10

Dean Henderson did his best to thwart Liverpool on the day and was largely unfortunate to have conceded four goals. The Manchester United shot-stopper was comfortable with his distribution but does have some work to do to keep his place in the team.

Eric Bailly - 4/10

Eric Bailly survived a penalty call in the first half and did have his problems against Liverpool's forward line. The Dutch defender was booked for a rash challenge in the second half and could have done better to block Liverpool's third goal.

Victor Lindelof - 6/10

Victor Lindelof was one of his side's better defenders on the night and made a few vital blocks against Liverpool. The centre-back was no match for Salah's pace in the second half, however, and was unable to keep up with the Egyptian towards the end of the game.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6/10

After a bright start to the game, Aaron Wan-Bissaka had to spend a considerable amount of time in his own half to keep tabs on Diogo Jota. The full-back was accurate with his tackles but did make a few mistakes with his marking throughout the game.

Luke Shaw - 5.5/10

Luke Shaw was impressive in the first half and spearheaded Manchester United's attacks on the left flank. The left-back tried a trick too many in the second half, however, and lost possession in his own half in the build-up to Liverpool's all-important third goal.

Scott McTominay - 5/10

Scott McTominay was one of Manchester United's better players in the first half and won the ball for his side on a few occasions. The Scotsman's influence waned in the second half and a rash challenge on Fabinho earned him a yellow card.

Fred - 5/10

Fred had a decent first half and recycled possession to good effect against Liverpool. The Manchester United midfielder had a disastrous outing after half-time, however, and was partially at fault for Liverpool's third goal.

Paul Pogba - 4.5/10

Like most of his teammates, Paul Pogba faded into the background after a positive start to the game. The Frenchman failed to track Roberto Firmino for Liverpool's second goal and did not have much of an impact on Manchester United's attacking play.

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10

Bruno Fernandes produced the occasional spark of magic throughout the game and forced the issue to score Manchester United's first goal. The Portuguese midfielder did not see enough of the ball, however, and was unable to dictate the tempo of the game.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10

Marcus Rashford was uncharacteristically quiet in the first half and struggled to get on the ball. The English forward burst into life after the hour-mark and found back of the net to bring Manchester United back into the game.

Edinson Cavani - 6.5/10

Edinson Cavani was a tireless presence in the final third and pressed Liverpool's defence on several occasions. The Uruguayan striker worked hard and bagged a well-deserved assist for Marcus Rashford's goal.

Substitutes

Manchester United created chances against Liverpool

Mason Greenwood - 6.5/10

Mason Greenwood was integral to Manchester United's tactical shift in the second half and injected some much-needed pace into his side's play. The young prodigy did take a few shots but was denied by a series of blocks and a goal-line clearance.

Nemanja Matic - 4/10

Nemanja Matic was largely responsible for Mohamed Salah's fourth goal and gave the ball away in a dangerous area to facilitate a devastating Liverpool counter-attack.

