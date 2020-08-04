Manchester United 2020/21 kit update: Red Devils unveil official home jersey

Premier League giants Manchester United today launched their official home jersey for the 2020-21 season. The jersey, manufactured by Adidas, is said to be inspired by the Manchester United crest.

Inigo Turner, Design Director at Adidas, told the official Manchester United website:

“For this season, we researched the values and iconography that connect athlete and fan, and looked to fuse these with modernity and innovation, to create something that connects the people and stands for unity."

“We pretty quickly landed on the crest as it is the representation of the heart and passion of the club, and it is symbolic and iconic across the world. It is significant as the first component added to each design, and one that makes up the threads of the shirt design for the 2020/21 season.”

Manchester United unveil 2020-21 home kit

According to Manchester United, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's buzzword, "The Manchester United DNA", was one of the biggest inspirations behind the design of the kit.

The communique from the club read:

"The home jersey for the forthcoming 2020/21 season aims to encapsulate the DNA of the club, using the threads of the club crest itself to produce a subtly patterned base fabric."

The inspiration comes from the back of the crest, showing the intricacies of the yarn that make up the unique pattern 🧬#MUFC @adidasfootball pic.twitter.com/rhwtgElb4r — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 4, 2020

The launch, which took place across Manchester United and Adidas' communication channels this morning, featured men's first-team stars like Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay as well as Manchester United Women midfielder Katie Zelem.

Manchester United have decided to do away with the black shorts that they wore as part of their home kit in the 2019-20 season, going back to the more customary white.

Bruno Fernandes heads into his first full season as a Manchester United player

The red top, which will be accompanied by white shorts and black socks, will be worn by the Manchester United first team for the first time on Wednesday night, when they host Austrian side LASK in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 clash. United already lead 5-0 from the first leg, and their progress through to the quarterfinal of the competition should only be a formality.

After that, United will head to Germany, where the concluding rounds of the Europa League will take place, with the Red Devils drawn to face either FC Copenhagen or Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir in the quarterfinal at the RheinEnergie Stadion in Cologne.

United will also play their semifinal in Cologne, should they get there, before the final which is also set to be held at the 50,000-capacity home of FC Koln.