Manchester United 21/22 Season Expectations

The progress that Manchester United have made under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is commendable. Not only did he steady the rocky ship that United were under Mourinho but also built a footballing project that is in line with the club's DNA.

Yet for all the progress, one thing that has eluded him and the club is silverware. They did get close but somehow muddled it at the finish line.

That has to change in the upcoming season and Ole knows it.

Bolstered by the shrewd signings made in the transfer window this time around, the current Manchester United roster is one of the best since the post-Ferguson era. There's enough talent and depth to seriously challenge on all fronts.

With such a monumental season ahead, let's take a look at the expectations from United's 21/22 season.

#1 Premier League - Winners

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes will be keen to end their title drought

It may seem a bit far-fetched, especially after Manchester City won the title with a 12-point lead over second-placed Manchester United. However, considering the new signings of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho that they have made in the transfer window, all of the initial skepticism will have vanished.

Varane is a defender with the experience and prowess to shore up the backline while Sancho is a prodigious talent capable of unlocking the most secure of defenses. They are two players capable of elevating the team the same way Bruno Fernandes did when he signed.

Given how competitive the Premier League is, for Manchester United, the key to winning the league is to start the season well. It'll involve grinding out wins at home, something they struggled to do last season while keeping their on-the-road unbeaten record intact.

With Rashford likely to miss the start of the season through his much-needed shoulder surgery and recovery, getting Sancho integrated into the team as quickly as possible will be critical. Anthony Martial will also have a significant role to play on the back of a disappointing season from him.

#2 UEFA Champions League - Round of 16

Manchester United will be looking to progress deep into UEFA Champions League 21/22

It would be delusional to expect Manchester United to win the Champions League for a good couple of seasons or however long Lionel Messi decides to stay at PSG. With him, PSG have arguably the most formidable attacking trio (Neymar, Mbappe, Messi) the sport has ever seen. It would, without a doubt, be a colossal failure on their part if they do not win the Champions League in the upcoming season.

For Manchester United, the target, at the very least, should be to reach the Round of 16. How far they progress beyond that will largely depend on the quality of the opposition they face and on a fair bit of luck. Consistency should be the name of the game this time around after last season's disappointing campaign was marred by a lack of it, ending with a group-stage exit.

#3 FA Cup and Carabao Cup - Winners

Manchester United are in pole position for domestic success (FA Cup in picture)

Both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup present Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with an opportunity to get some silverware to show for his time and dedication as head coach.

Last season, Manchester United's efforts were significantly blighted by fixture congestion and associated fatigue. It resulted in them going out against eventual winners Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals and Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-finals. So managing the squad and keeping the key players fresh, Bruno Fernandes in particular, will be crucial.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee