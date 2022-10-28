Manchester United 3-0 Sheriff Tiraspol: 5 Hits and Flops as Ronaldo and Rashford score in a comfortable win at Old Trafford | Europa League 2022-23

Manchester United were 3-0 victors against Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday, October 27.

United had to wait until second-half stoppage time to earn a 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia in their last game in the competition. Erik ten Hag fielded a competitive lineup for this game as the hosts looked to close the gap on Group E leaders Real Sociedad.

The Dutchman brought Cristiano Ronaldo back into the lineup for the game.

Manchester United dominated the game from the first whistle and passed the ball with confidence. Their midfielders looked sharp as they were alert with the ball, ready to release forwards making runs in behind. Ronaldo looked sharp in the box and made a few attempts in the first period.

The hosts kept 77% possession and attempted 13 shots, with five on target. Bruno Fernandes and Antony attempted shots but failed to test Maksym Koval sufficiently. After long spells of dominance, Manchester United finally got the breakthrough on the brink of half-time.

Christian Eriksen played a lovely cross from a corner towards Diogo Dalot to head the hosts into the lead. Manchester United led Sheriff 1-0 at the break.

Erik ten Hag made two changes at half-time as he brought Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire into the game. Manchester United continued to dominate possession and create chances as Sheriff were under tremendous pressure for most of the game. Ten Hag also brought in Luke Shaw and and Scott McTominay close to the hour-mark.

Shaw made a clever run to the edge of the box and chipped in for Rashford to attack and head into the goal to make it 2-0. Manchester United displayed some brilliant team-play in the build-up as they moved the ball forward swiftly.

Bruno Fernandes crossed the ball towards Ronaldo who saw his initial header saved. However, he tapped in the rebound to make it 3-0. Manchester United saw out the rest of the time to secure a comfortable win. With that said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Christian Eriksen

Eriksen bossed the midfield and distributed the ball like an artist at work. He took advantage of the fact that Sheriff did not press Manchester United as much and distributed the ball using his exquisite range of passing.

He had 131 touches of the ball and completed 105 passes with 91% accuracy. This included six key passes, three crosses and five long balls. He also attempted two shots, of which one was on target.

#4. Flop - Antony

Antony had a poor game overall and was ineffective on the ball. He often chose extravagance over efficiency and was subbed off at half-time.

He had 32 touches of the ball and completed 19 passes, most of which were back towards Dalot or Victor Lindelof. He failed to deliver a single accurate cross or long ball and saw his only shot on target saved.

#3. Hit - Marcus Rashford

Rashford proved to be an impact substitute for Manchester United once again as he came off the bench to double his side's advantage. He showed brilliant awareness and held his run until the moment Shaw kicked the ball and attacked it with aggression to score. He also won four of his eight duels and played one accurate long ball in an encouraging attacking display.

#2. Flop - Donny van de Beek

Van de Beek was brought on in the late stages as youngster Alejandro Garnacho made way for the Dutchman. He passed the ball around well but his lack of sharpness was apparent as he missed a glorious chance to score after coming on.

#1. Hit - Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons in the past week. He refused to come on as a substitute in Manchester United's game against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Not only that, he stormed down the tunnel and exited the stadium before the game ended.

Manager Erik ten Hag left him out for their next league game against Chelsea and fined him twice the amount of his weekly wages for the disciplinary breach.

However, Ronaldo returned to the team in style and scored with a sharp finish following a headed attempt that was saved by the 'keeper.

