Manchester United 3-0 Sheriff Tiraspol: Red Devils' Player Ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo scores on his return to the starting XI | Europa League 2022-23

Manchester United defeated Sheriff Tiraspol 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday, October 27. The result means the hosts are on 12 points after five games, three behind leaders Real Sociedad.

United entered this contest on the back of three wins and two draws in their last five games. Erik ten Hag seems to have figured out a rotation pattern that has enabled them to remain unbeaten across competitions in the past few weeks.

The Dutchman brought Cristiano Ronaldo back into the lineup as he was at the forefront of a disciplinary incident at the club.

Manchester United made a strong start to the game as they looked to keep possession to enable a seamless creation of chances. Their midfielders looked sharp as they were alert with the ball, ready to release forwards making runs in behind. Ronaldo looked sharp in the box and made a few attempts in the first period.

The hosts kept 77% possession and attempted 13 shots, with five on target. They kept sustained pressure on Sheriff as they tried to carve out an opening. Bruno Fernandes and Antony also attempted shots but failed to test Maksym Koval sufficiently. After long spells of dominance, Manchester United finally got the breakthrough.

Christian Eriksen delivered a perfect cross from a corner which Diogo Dalot rose to meet with a powerful header. Manchester United carried a one-goal lead into the break.

Erik ten Hag made two changes at half-time as he brought Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire into the game. Manchester United continued to dominate possession and create chances as Sheriff were under tremendous pressure for most of the game.

Substitute Luke Shaw made a clever run to the edge of the box and played an accurate cross towards Rashford, who headed in to make it 2-0 after 65 minutes. Maguire started the move, following which Manchester United played some brilliant passes to arrive in the box.

Ronaldo then made it 3-0 after seeing his initial headed attempt saved, but showed presence of mind to tap in the rebound in the 81st minute. Manchester United saw out the rest of the time to secure a comfortable 3-0 win. With that said, let's take a look at the player ratings.

Manchester United Player Ratings

David De Gea - 6.5/10

De Gea had relatively nothing to do during the game as Sheriff failed to even attempt a shot, let alone register one on target. He ended the game with a clean sheet.

Diogo Dalot - 7.5/10

Dalot looked solid on defense and also ventured forward to deliver crosses and passes into central areas. He scored with a good header 44 minutes into the game to put United in front. He won four of his six duels and made one tackle.

Victor Lindelof - 6.5/10

Lindelof made a good start to the game and looked composed on defense. He won one of his two duels and played 73 passes with 92% accuracy.

Lisandro Martinez - 7/10

Martinez looked solid at the back and also distributed the ball well. He completed 48 passes with 89% accuracy including two key passes and one long ball. He won two of his three duels and made two tackles in the process.

Tyrell Malacia - 6.5/10

Malacia made several forward runs as he looked to support his team's attacking play. He passed the ball with 94% accuracy including one key pass, two crosses and two long balls.

Christian Eriksen - 8/10

Eriksen played a key role in dictating the tempo of the game as Manchester United dominated possession. He provided an assist for his side's opening goal with a pinpoint corner. He played six key passes, three accurate crosses and five accurate long balls. He also won two of his five duels.

Casemiro - 7/10

Casemiro looked solid in the middle of the park as he made a strong start. He won six of his 10 duels, making three tackles and one interception. He also played seven accurate long balls.

Antony - 6.5/10

Antony was lively on the right flank and was eager to be involved in every attack Manchester United put together. He played one key pass and attempted one shot on target. He also made one tackle and won one of his two duels and was subbed of at half-time.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10

Fernandes made a slightly slow start to the game but was quick to find his feet and settle into a rhythm. He played four key passes, two accurate crosses and two accurate long balls. He also created three big chances.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6.5/10

Garnacho was handed a rare start but made a slow start to the game. He won seven of his 13 duels, played one key pass and attempted two shots of which one was on target.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 7/10

Ronaldo made key moves in and around the box as he was eager to make amends for his unprofessional conduct last week by scoring a goal. It took him a while, but he scored with a sharp finish from close-range in the 81st minute to make it 3-0.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford - 7.5/10

He came on in the second half and scored with a sharp header at the near post to double Manchester United's lead.

Harry Maguire - 6/10

He came on at half-time for what was his 150th appearance for Manchester United. He was booked for a clumsy challenge late in the game.

Luke Shaw - 7/10

Shaw was brought into action in the second period and showed great awareness as he provided an assist for his side's second goal.

Scott McTominay - 6/10

McTominay replaced Casemiro in the second half and put in a decent performance.

Donny van de Beek - 6/10

Van de Beek came on in the late stages of the game to get some much-needed minutes of action.

Poll : 0 votes