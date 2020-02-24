Manchester United 3-0 Watford: 3 talking points as Bruno Fernandes scores his first goal for United | Premier League 2019-20

Ravideep Padaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Manchester United established a 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday

The weekend clash between Manchester United and Watford was an important game for Nigel Pearson's side as they aimed to record their first victory at Old Trafford and bounce back from a disappointing run of form. However, it was the Red Devils who came out victorious at the end of the game, courtesy of goals from Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, and Mason Greenwood.

Although Watford started on the front foot and looked like the better team for the majority of the first half, they failed to convert any of their chances. Things got worse for the Hornets after Fernandes scored from the penalty spot- just three minutes before the interval.

Nonetheless, the Hornets started the second-half with the same energy and managed to score the equaliser, but much to their dismay, it was ruled out by VAR. United took no further risk and put the game to bed as Martial and Greenwood scored two spectacular goals.

The result saw the Manchester giants move up to fifth in the Premier League- just three points behind the fourth-placed Chelsea, keeping their Champions League hopes alive.

Here we look at three talking points from the game.

1. Bruno Fernandes: The missing piece of the puzzle?

Bruno Fernandes

Contrary to their display against the top teams, the Red Devils have struggled to perform well against the sides in the bottom half of the table this season. One of the major reasons behind this problem has been the lack of creativity in the middle of the park as the lower-half teams have often sat deep and the Red Devils found it difficult to break down the low-block.

However, Bruno Fernandes seems to be the answer to this problem. Ever since his arrival, the 25-year-old has had a positive impact on the pitch. The Portuguese ran the show against the Hornets as he perfectly controlled the game from the heart of the midfield. The midfielder played a major role in all three goals and bagged a goal and an assist.

Advertisement

Also Read: Manchester United 3-0 Watford- Hits and flop as the Red Devils continue their winning run in the league| Premier League 2019-20

2. Relegation risk looming large for Watford

Watford has to battle it out to prevent relegation this season

Watford enjoyed an incredible start under Pearson, following a run of seven games unbeaten in all competitions. However, it seems the honeymoon period has come to end as the Hornets have failed to win any of their last six matches. Despite having the quality in their squad, they currently find themselves in the relegation zone.

Watford will have to pick themselves up quickly as they have a difficult run of fixtures coming up, starting with league leaders Liverpool next weekend at Vicarage Road.

3. Consistency is the key to Champions League

Manchester United need consistency

This season has been a roller-coaster ride for the men in red as they have been highly inconsistent. On one hand, they have managed to beat the reigning champions and on the other, they have lost to teams battling relegation.

However, it finally seems like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have finally started to settle. With their win against Watford, United have recorded successive league victories for only the second time this season.

With some tough upcoming games against Everton, City, Sheffield United and Spurs, the United boss will hope that his team continues their excellent run of form to secure a place Champions League next season.

Also Read: Manchester United 3-0 Watford- 3 players who impressed for the Red Devils | Premier League 2019-20