Manchester United 3-0 Young Boys: 3 Players who guided United to 3 points

Manchester United traveled to Bern to start their 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign at the Stade de Suisse, with a little bit of the familiar swagger back at the club after a hard-fought victory at the weekend over a resolute Watford side. However, the reigning Switzerland Champions represented an entirely different challenge.

Young Boys were playing in the Champions League for the first time and were coming into the game in blistering form, having won 9 of the 10 games in the new season. United had only faced Young Boys twice in their history, both of them friendlies. Both teams have a win each and this was the first competitive meeting between the two.

Mourinho started with De Gea in goal and gave new signing Dalot his club debut as the Portuguese joined Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw in the back four. In the midfield, Mourinho opted for Matic, Pogba, and Fred. Up ahead, Rashford and Martial partnered Lukaku, who lead the line in attack.

United started the game well but took time to get fully accustomed to the artificial pitch. They tried to press the Swiss Champions but were continuously caught out in the counter. The game was quite open in the initial quarter before Pogba broke the deadlock. The Frenchman doubled United's lead just before the halftime break. The first half ended with the score 2-0 in United's favor.

In the second half, Young Boys tried to get back to the game but did little to threaten De Gea's goal. Martial then made the score 3-0 and that was how the game ended. United won their first Champions League group stage game of the 2018/19 season, earning valuable 3 points at Bern and we look at the 3 players that helped United earn those points.

#3 Diogo Dalot

The young Portuguese right back got his debut for Manchester United and impressed with his overall performance. Dalot was good with his covering, even though he did slip once or twice due to the artificial pitch. His raw pace and trickery troubled Young Boys every time he ventured forward. He sent in a couple of great crosses, but was unfortunate that no was got to the end of those. He tried to compliment Rashford, who tracked back to help him on a couple of occasions, however, the Englishman did not have a great day going forward.

The second half saw more of the same from the first and with every passing minute, Dalot grew into the game and showed signs of a building partnership with his team mates. His positioning and recovery was so good that the Swiss Champions rarely threatened from his side. When Mata came in for Rashford in the 68th minute of the game, Dalot found a lot more space to run into, owing to the Spaniard’s tendency to drift inwards. He put in a few more crosses, but could not find his team mates.

The Portuguese showed remarkable composure and ability on the ball, and while he will have his chances limited by the presence of Valencia in the squad, he looks like a fine successor to the United Skipper in the near future.

