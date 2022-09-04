Manchester United 3-1 Arsenal: 5 Hits and Flops as Antony scores on debut to make it four wins in a row for the Red Devils | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United defeated Arsenal 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, September 4.

The Red Devils lost their first two matches of the new season, but have since turned things around with three consecutive wins. Erik ten Hag decided to drop a few players and has maintained the same lineup for these three wins. However, he handed newcomer Antony his debut for United.

The Gunners, on the other hand, were the only team with a perfect record in the league prior to kick-off. However, key midfielders Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny have suffered injuries, leaving them short in defensive midfield. Mikel Arteta was handed a boost as Oleksandr Zinchenko was cleared to start the game.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal made a high-octane start to the game, as the initial exchanges were end-to-end. United had better chances as Diogo Dalot played some inch-perfect crosses into the box. Christian Eriksen latched onto one of them but made insufficient contact as the effort sailed wide. Scott McTominay started well as he imposed his physicality in midfield.

Arsenal appeared to have snatched the lead via a swift counterattack that was finished off by Gabriel Martinelli. However, following a VAR review, the goal was disallowed for a foul by Martin Odegaard on Eriksen in the build-up. Despite United controlling possession, the Gunners were able to break forward in a flash.

Antony made a telling impact on debut as he put Manchester United in front with a trademark finish in the 35th minute. Marcus Rashford provided an assist for the goal after picking the ball up in midfield. It gave his side some much-needed confidence as they looked determined in defense.

The Gunners continued to try and carve out an opening but failed to breach Manchester United's defense. The hosts led 1-0 going into the break.

Arsenal played with an increased sense of urgency as they came out for the second period with a big job to do. They shifted the ball well from side to side, trying to force Manchester United into making mistakes. Bukayo Saka gave Tyrell Malacia a hard time as he was put in two tough spots in the early exchanges after the restart.

Saka was rewarded for his relentless effort at the stroke of the hour. He broke through United's lines and fired a low shot that found the back of the net to draw the Gunners level. It was all Arsenal in the second period as they continued to push men forward to try and grab the lead. However, Manchester United struck just six minutes later.

Bruno Fernandes played an exquisite trivela through ball in front of Rashford, who used his pace to latch onto the ball. He then slotted it past Aaron Ramsdale with a composed strike to restore Manchester United's advantage. Arsenal found themselves trailing once again with just over 25 minutes left to play.

Mikel Arteta made a series of substitutions in a bid to turn the tide for the Gunners. However, it was all in vain as Arsenal's high line was punished by Rashford as he doubled his side's lead after 75 minutes. The goal deflated the visitors as their energy dropped off significantly after that.

Manchester United held their nerve and their lead as they secured a statement 3-1 win over Arsenal. That said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#1. Hit - Antony

Manchester United left it too late to secure their marquee signing, adding Antony to their squad for a £82 million fee paid to Ajax. He was ineligible to be in United's squad for their trip to Leicester City, but was included in the starting lineup against Arsenal.

Erik ten Hag's decision paid off in the first half, with the Brazilian scoring a lovely goal with his left foot. He showed his knack for being in the right position as he held his width and allowed the ball to roll to him before moving around to strike it with his favored left. It was a performance enough to earn him respect from the home support.

#2. Flop - Oleksandr Zinchenko

While Zinchenko has been a key player in Mikel Arteta's new-look tactical set-up, he has some clear weaknesses on the defensive end. His tendency to press high up the field and drift into midfield caused his side more pain than it resulted in gains.

Marcus Rashford, Antony and Christian Eriksen did well to hold a high position that allowed them to take one touch into several yards of free space between them and goal. He also struggled in one-on-one situations against Antony as the Brazilian mesmerized with the ball at his feet.

#3. Hit - Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka created multiple chances for the Gunners and also scored their equalizer after 60 minutes. Despite having a slightly limiting role in the wing-back spot during transitions, Saka has been a key component of this Arsenal side going forward.

Saka has provided two assists and scored his first goal of the season today. He will be hoping to continue with the same form in what will be a gruelling season.

#4. Flop - Harry Maguire

Maguire was brought into action late in the game following what looked like a muscle pull suffered by Lisandro Martinez. Ten Hag made the change in a bid to provide additional cover for his tired players. He also subbed Casemiro on for the closing stages of the contest to help Manchester United seal victory.

However, Maguire made a mistake moments after coming on and also received a yellow card shortly after coming on, gifting Arsenal a dead-ball situation close to United's box.

#1. Hit - Marcus Rashford

As many Manchester United and Arsenal fans will remember, albeit for contrasting reasons, Rashford scored a brace in a 3-2 win over the Gunners on his debut. He seemed to be in fine form as he netted another brace tonight, as well as an assist for United's opening goal scored by Antony.

Rashford seems to finally be growing into his role at the club on and off the pitch, leading by example in both realms. He also scored in their key clash against Liverpool, as well as an assist for Jadon Sancho's strike against Leicester City.

Overall, it is great to see one of United's and England's top strikers back to his best once again.

