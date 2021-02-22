Manchester United 3-1 Newcastle United: Player ratings as Reds go second in the league table | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United beat a struggling Newcastle United side 3-1 at Old Trafford on Sunday night to move into second place in the 2020-21 Premier League table.

After a rather cold start from both teams, Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for Manchester United with a superb solo run at the half-hour mark.

However, sloppy play from captain Harry Maguire gifted Newcastle a way back into the game. Allan Saint-Maximin pounced on Maguire's poor clearance to score his first goal since returning from a two-month injury lay-off.

Manchester United played with more intensity in the second half and were rewarded in the 57th minute when an unmarked Daniel James grabbed his fifth goal of the season.

With their lead restored, Manchester United looked more composed and took the game to Newcastle United. The hosts doubled their lead when Rashford earned a penalty after he was brought down in the box by Arsenal loanee Joe Willock.

Bruno Fernandes calmly stepped up to slot home his sixth goal in as many games in all competitions.

The result saw Manchester leapfrog Leicester City into second place in the league standings; the defeat means the Magpies are just three points above the drop zone.

On that note, let's have a look at the ratings of Manchester United players.

David de Gea 6/10

It was a decent outing from the Manchester United shot-stopper. There was nothing he could have done about the Newcastle equaliser, though. Otherwise, David de Gea stood his ground and comfortably dealt with everything the Newcastle attack threw at him. He made a routine block in the second half to deny Alan Saint-Maximin's venomous volley from inside the box.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6/10

The Manchester United full-back was quiet all game and struggled to produce his usual dominant defensive performances. Aaron Wan-Bisaaka marauded forward regularly but lacked the innovation to create something meaningful in the final third.

Victor Lindelof 6/10

With the Manchester United defence rarely troubled by the visitors, Victor Lindelof had little to do all game. Nevertheless, he covered brilliantly for the ever-mobile Harry Maguire and did well to stop a counter-attack led by Almiron in the second half.

Harry Maguire 7/10

The Manchester United captain was one of the bright sparks in the game, and his forward play was key in the Reds' opening goal. Harry Maguire roamed into the Newcastle half before passing to Marcus Rashford to open the scoring.

However, his poor clearance at the other end of the pitch gifted Newcastle a way back into the game, with Saint-Maximin capitalising to restore parity for the visitors.

Luke Shaw 6/10

The England international was not as impactful as he has been in previous games, but he put in a decent shift. Luke Shaw linked up brilliantly with Marcus Rashford on the left wing and also made recoveries whenever Manchester United lost possession.

Fred 6.5/10

Fred flashed a couple of shots at goal, but his efforts failed to hit the target. He linked up well with Bruno Fernandes and did well in winning tackles for his side, though.

Nemanja Matic 7/10

Nemanja Matic's doggedness and tenacity allowed Bruno Fernandes and Fred to roam forward freely, as the Serb provided an extra defensive shield at the centre of the park.

He majestically set up Manchester United’s second goal of the night after holding up several Newcastle defenders before threading the ball into the path of Daniel James.

Daniel James 7/10

The former Swansea man’s quick feet caused lots of problems for the Newcastle defenders, as he relentlessly tore at them.

Daniel James grabbed Manchester United’s second goal of the night in the 57th minute when he calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net after excellent play from Matic. He was replaced in the 88th minute by Juan Mata, though.

Bruno Fernandes 8/10

It was another stellar performance from the Portuguese maestro. Bruno Fernandes scored Manchester United's third and final goal of the night from the penalty spot. Earlier, he teed up Daniel James to restore his side's lead.

Marcus Rashford 7.5/10

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for Manchester United with a mesmerising solo run. He turned Emil Krafth inside out on the wing before slaloming into the box to fire home his ninth league goal of the season.

Rashford also won Manchester United a penalty in the second half when he was hacked down by Arsenal loanee Joe Willock after brilliant footwork in the box.

Anthony Martial 5.5/10

It was not his day in the office once again. Anthony Martial looked off pace and struggled to lay a foothold in the game. He looked short of confidence but did fire a cracker at Darlow after beating his marker in the second half. That was his only shot in the game, though, before he was hooked off for Mason Greenwood.

Player ratings for Manchester United substitutes

Mason Greenwood 5/10

The Manchester United academy graduate replaced Martial with 20 minutes on the clock but failed to make an impact. Mason Greenwood's only contribution was a shot that went flying off target.

Shola Shoretire N/A

The 17-year-old Shola Shoretire was handed his debut in the final minutes of the game but made no impact.

Juan Mata N/A

Juan Mata replaced Daniel James in the 88th minute but saw little action to merit a rating.