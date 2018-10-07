Manchester United 3-2 Newcastle United: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis| Premier League 2018-19

Tarkesh Jha

Manchester United sparked a remarkable comeback

Manchester United defeated Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United by a margin of 3-2 amidst much drama surrounding the whole game. United came back from two-nil down to score three goals in the last 25 minutes in an immense display of confidence and vigor.

Earlier, Newcastle had taken a two-goal lead in the first ten minutes through goals from Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto. Later, goals from Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez meant that United won three points in the most remarkable fashion that one could have imagined of.

Here are the five major talking points and tactical analysis from the match:

#5 Manchester United concede early yet again

Kenedy notched Newcastle's first goal

After a rather promising first few minutes when they circulated the possession, Newcastle United found their way back into the game and how. Kenedy who was earlier causing problems for Ashley Young managed to sneak past the Englishman and ran in behind the entire backline to score a sumptuous goal.

The celebration was exuberant as Newcastle gained an early control over the game. The most absurd fact regarding this goal was that the attacking move started through a throw-in!

Nemanja Matic failed to intercept the incoming pass and Ayoze Perez slid in a lovely pass for Kenedy whose finishing was supreme. The second goal was initiated by a long cross from the flank which was well controlled by Yoshinori Muto.

The striker then wriggled past Young yet again and scored through a deft finish. Accordingly, United went two nil down through two shambolic individual mistakes in the first ten minutes.

Oh. My. Word.

Newcastle generally keep a compact defensive structure with two banks of four players behind the ball usually. Hence, it would become even more difficult for United to breach their backline and score three past them.

