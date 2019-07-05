Manchester United: 3 alternatives to Bruno Fernandes which the club should consider

Bruno Fernandes is one of Manchester United's top targets

Manchester United are yet to make considerable improvements, despite the club having repeatedly changed managers since Alex Ferguson's retirement. Jose Mourinho seemed to offer hope in his first 2 seasons in charge of the Red Devils. Unfortunately, Mourinho's 3rd season at Old Trafford was a failure.

Mourinho's replacement Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a breath of fresh air as interim manager, but the Norwegian was unable to maintain positive results for long. Thus, many expect the Red Devils to make considerable investments in the summer transfer market.

The club did make a major signing in the form of Aaron-Wan Bissaka. However, the former Crystal Palace star may not be the only big name that arrives to Old Trafford. According to a report, Manchester United have chased Bruno Fernandes for some time now.

The Sporting CP midfielder was phenomenal last season, scoring 20 goals and providing 13 assists in the Portuguese top flight.

Unfortunately, the Red Devils are yet to agree on a deal with Sporting over Fernandes. Thus, the Red Devils might need to look for other alternatives to the player.

Youri Tielemans

Leicester City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Many have regarded the Belgian star as one of the most promising midfielders since he played at Anderlecht. Despite being 22 years old, Tielemans has earned plenty of game time. He amassed more than 100 appearances as a starter in the Belgian top-flight and scored more than 25 league goals there.

Bought by Monaco for massive €25 million in 2017, the midfielder had endured tough debut season in the Ligue 1. He made no more than 18 appearances as a starter and was unable to score even a single goal in the 2017/18 season. Fortunately, he has seen a considerable increase in popularity since his second season at Monaco.

His recent loan move to Leicester was a success, as he became a regular under Brendan Rodgers. An excellent passer with an eye for goal, Tielemans could offer a massive boost for United midfield.

He would be available for around €40 million, a relatively low price for a player who has found success in the Premier League. However, United will need to act quickly before Leicester sign Tielemans permanently.

