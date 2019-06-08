Manchester United: 3 centre-backs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should consider buying if they fail to land Matthijs de Ligt

Netherlands v England - UEFA Nations League Semi-Final

The 19-year-old is one of the world's most sought-after defenders, displaying impeccable leadership skills and rock-solid performances in Ajax's back-four this season. De Ligt led his side to the Champions League semi-final and aided them in winning the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup.

Matthijs de Ligt also featured for the Netherlands in UEFA Nations League semi-final clash against England on Thursday. The central defender had a mixed outing yesterday as he gave away a penalty after a reckless challenge on Marcus Rashford inside the penalty area. The Ajax captain made amends, heading in the ball from the corner in the 73rd minute.

Matthijs' rapid ascend in European football has sparked a tug of war amongst the continent's top sides for his signature. While the majority of reports indicated that the Dutchman was almost a Barca player, recently some have suggested otherwise. The Red Devils have also entered the race for the Dutchman.

De Ligt's move to Manchester United hangs in balance and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should have a secondary list ready should the Dutchman choose to go elsewhere. Keeping this in mind, let's glance through some stand-in central defensive options for United.

#3 Kostas Manolas

Kostas Manolas for AS Roma

Kostas Manolas signed for the Giallorossi in 2014, making the centre-back spot his own since his arrival. The Greek defender's combative presence has provided the stability to Roma's defence.

Manolas is a tactical defender who positions himself well and also reads the opposition's attacking patterns astutely. The Greek's pace and strength make him a clinical tackler of the ball, making him one of the best defenders in Serie A.

The 27-year-old is mulling over his future as AS Roma is looking to cut their losses after its failure to qualify for the Champions League next season. Arsenal and Juventus are interested in luring Kostas and United should consider him for the next season if they fail to buy De Ligt.

