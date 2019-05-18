×
Manchester United: 3 Championship players the Red Devils should sign in the summer

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
936   //    18 May 2019, 17:11 IST

Aston Villa v Middlesbrough - Sky Bet Championship
Aston Villa v Middlesbrough - Sky Bet Championship

Manchester United finished 6th in the Premier League this season, 32 points behind Champions Manchester City and also missed out on Champions League football for next season. The Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows he has a massive job in the summer of rebuilding this Manchester United squad in order to close the gap between them and the league leaders next season.

Manchester United's recruitment in recent years has been absolutely shambolic, to say the least. Instead of strengthening specific positions with quality players on the pitch, they have spent millions on marquee players, who have turned out to be flops. This summer would be massive for Manchester United and they cannot afford to get the recruitment wrong this time around.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mike Phelan are looking to move away from marquee signings and are scouting young players who are hungry for success and that will fit their philosophy. And if they want to find such players, the Championship is the perfect place.

There are some incredibly young, talented players proving their mettle in the Championship this season, and the Red Devils need to keep a close eye on them. Here are 3 Championship player the Red Devils should sign in the summer:

#3 Jarrod Bowen (Hull City)

Queens Park Rangers v Hull City - Sky Bet Championship Enter caption
Queens Park Rangers v Hull City - Sky Bet Championship Enter caption

Hull City has given some good players to the Premier League teams such as Andrew Robertson, Robert Snodgrass and Harry Maguire in recent years, all of whom have transformed into world-class players.

And 22-year-old Jarrod Bowen could be the next in line. The young Englishman has had an incredible season in the Championship with The Tigers, scoring 22 goals and providing 4 assists. Bowen has been playing on the right side of a midfield four for Hull this season but can play in the number 10 position as well. The youngster is a brilliant finisher and possesses the ability to put the ball in the back of the net from long range.

Jarod Bowen could be a perfect fit for Manchester United. They desperately need a right-winger to play with a little more width on the pitch and the Englishman will comfortably slot into that position.

He also fits the profile of the kind of players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to sign in the summer; he's young, possesses great work ethic and is hungry for success. Bowen can transform into a world-class player at United and will be a no-risk signing for the Red Devils.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Jack Grealish Ole Gunnar Solskjær Old Trafford Football Manchester United Transfer News
